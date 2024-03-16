Dylan, however, is now dealing with a broken right hand. He had broken his left hand last season.

That physical mindset can be a double-edged sword, however. Both tight end Luke and safety Dylan Hasz are dealing with injuries now, though Pittman said Luke's injury isn't a long-term issue, just a lower-ankle sprain.

"I wanted a physical football team," Pittman said. "I don’t believe that you can be physical if you don’t do something physical... It’s the same way with the weight room. I thought it was harder this year than it’s ever been. You can’t become tough if you don’t do tough things.That kind of is our philosophy with practice."

The football team practiced inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Thursday in full pads, and there was plenty of thudding going on. Pittman talked after practice about the importance of the players being physical in spring drills in preparation for the 2024 season.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in the full swing of things with spring practice, and head coach Sam Pittman is letting the guys be more physical than he has in the past.

The physical play does give players a chance to step up where there are some position battles, such as linebacker, which is a position that the Hogs are very inexperienced at.

"I just don’t know how in the world you can figure out who can play linebacker if you don’t let them go make plays," Pittman said. "Like today, you saw (Carson) Dean. There was a gap of, I don’t know, maybe a three yard gap in there and if Dean doesn’t make the play then (Ja'Quinden Jackson) walks into the end zone. Here comes Dean and he makes the play in space."

Pittman also said Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey made a play where he ran from the middle of the field and "blasted" Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson.

"The great thing about it was they both got up smiling, so did Jackson," Pittman said. "Sometimes if you don’t do that often, they lay there for a while. They don’t have the feeling of what it takes to be tough, get up and go back to huddle."

One player who has gotten more physical is wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. Going into his third year on campus, Pittman said he's playing better than he has ever been.

"He’s made tougher catches," Pittman said. "He’s bigger too and he’s a little more physical than anybody has been. In other words, taking off those jams, running through those jams that they’re trying to do on the first level. He made a big time play today. It was a big time throw as well. He’s done that about everyday through spring practice so far.”

All of the wide receivers have gotten more physical, according to Pittman, primarily in their blocking on screen passes. The Head Hog credited new wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch with their development in that aspect.

"I think Coach Fouch has done a really good job with the physicality of the blocking and, and both of them (screen plays) looked really good," Pittman said.

With spring break starting for the student athletes, the players will get a chance to take some time off, but will come back to the field on Tuesday, March 26 ahead of the Red-White game on April 13.