Postgame Grades: Looking at Arkansas’ win over Pacific

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks pulled away from Pacific late on Monday night to secure a 91-72 win to push their record to 3-1 on the young season.

The game was closer than what the final score indicated, as the Hogs only held a two-point advantage midway through the second half, but they used a strong defensive effort to thwart any kind of upset bid the Tigers had.

Head coach John Calipari's squad had limited depth in the game, as center Jonas Aidoo and forward Trevon Brazile didn't suit up, and only seven players saw the floor.

HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who did play on Monday night...