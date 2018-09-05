Predicting Arkansas's Final 2019 Team Recruiting Ranking
The Arkansas Razorbacks have now filled 19 of 23(ish) spots which means their 2019 class is nearly done. Using the Rivals recruiting rankings formula, we can attempt to predict where the Hogs will finished in the team recruiting rankings long before National Signing Day rolls around in February.
Currently, Arkansas is ranked 17th in the team recruiting rankings after the commitment of Brady Latham. The Razorbacks have a total of 1743 points. The 2018 signing class finished with 1245 points, in a three way tie for 61st class in the nation.
Rivals takes the top 20 ratings in the class for the final score, here's how the current commits contribute to the score as it stands right now:
Treylon Burks - 5.9 4-star, Rivals250 bonus - 120 + 28 = 148 points
Collin Clay - 5.8 4-star, Rivals250 bonus - 105 + 20 = 125 points
Eric Gregory - 5.8, 4-star - 105 points
Zach Zimos - 5.8 4-star - 105 points
Mataio Soli - 5.8 4-star - 105 points
Adonis Otey - 5.8 4-star - 105 points
Shamar Nash - 5.8 4-star - 105 points
Myles Brooks - 5.7 3-star - 90 points
TQ Jackson - 5.7 3-star - 90 points
KJ Jefferson - 5.7 3-star - 90 points
A'Montae Spivey - 5.6 3-star - 75 points
Enoch Jackson - 5.7 3-star - 90 points
Carl Williams - 5.6 3-star - 75 points
Marcus Miller - 5.6 3-star - 75 points
Beaux Limmer - 5.6 3-star - 75 points
Joseph Stone - 5.5 3-star - 60 points
Brady Latham - 5.5 3-star - 60 points
Prospects the Hogs Could Add
Hudson Henry - 5.9 4-star, Rivals 100 Bonus - 120 + 33 = 153 points
Taurean Carter - 5.6 3-star - 75 points
Tim Anderson - (currently unrated, let's use 5.6) - 75 points
Jalen Catalon - 5.8 4-star, Rivals250 Bonus - 105 + 22 = 127 points
Trey Knox - 5.9 4-star, Rivals100 Bonus - 120 + 43 = 163 points
Gregory Brooks Jr - 5.8 4-star - 105 points
Chibueze Nwanna - 5.6 3-star - 75 points
Josh Cooper - (currently unrated, let's use 5.6) - 75 points
Best Case
If we're using the number 23 (and if they squeeze somehow they could go up to 25 but for simplicity, 23) then the Hogs can add 4 more prospects.
If they get Hudson Henry, Trey Knox, Jalen Catalon and Greg Brooks Jr. then the Hogs will add an extra 548 points. If you remove the three lowest scores then the final total comes out to 2021 points. In the 2018 rankings, that would put the class at 18th. In 2017, that would've put Arkansas at 16th. It is safe to assume the ranking scores will fall similarly this year so best case, the Hogs remain in the top 20 classes for 2019.
Safe Scenario
That first scenario eliminates the Hogs ability to grow offensive line depth so, in the safe scenario, let's assume that Arkansas is able to close on Hudson Henry, lock down Taurean Carter and Jalen Catalon and take a JUCO offensive lineman. That gives the Hogs 430 points. Drop the lowest three scores and that comes out to 1,903 points. In 2018, that would've put the Hogs at number 20 in the nation and in 2017? Also 20th.
Not bad at all.
Worst Case Scenario
In the worst case scenario, the Hogs miss on all the 4-star prospects left on the board and get Carter, two more linemen and someone else, who? I don't know. This scenario would most certainly knock the Hogs out of the top 20 and likely the top 25.