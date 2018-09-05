The Arkansas Razorbacks have now filled 19 of 23(ish) spots which means their 2019 class is nearly done. Using the Rivals recruiting rankings formula, we can attempt to predict where the Hogs will finished in the team recruiting rankings long before National Signing Day rolls around in February.

Currently, Arkansas is ranked 17th in the team recruiting rankings after the commitment of Brady Latham. The Razorbacks have a total of 1743 points. The 2018 signing class finished with 1245 points, in a three way tie for 61st class in the nation. Rivals takes the top 20 ratings in the class for the final score, here's how the current commits contribute to the score as it stands right now:

Treylon Burks - 5.9 4-star, Rivals250 bonus - 120 + 28 = 148 points

Collin Clay - 5.8 4-star, Rivals250 bonus - 105 + 20 = 125 points

Eric Gregory - 5.8, 4-star - 105 points

Zach Zimos - 5.8 4-star - 105 points

Mataio Soli - 5.8 4-star - 105 points

Adonis Otey - 5.8 4-star - 105 points

Shamar Nash - 5.8 4-star - 105 points

Myles Brooks - 5.7 3-star - 90 points

TQ Jackson - 5.7 3-star - 90 points

KJ Jefferson - 5.7 3-star - 90 points

A'Montae Spivey - 5.6 3-star - 75 points

Enoch Jackson - 5.7 3-star - 90 points

Carl Williams - 5.6 3-star - 75 points

Marcus Miller - 5.6 3-star - 75 points

Beaux Limmer - 5.6 3-star - 75 points

Joseph Stone - 5.5 3-star - 60 points

Brady Latham - 5.5 3-star - 60 points





Prospects the Hogs Could Add

Hudson Henry - 5.9 4-star, Rivals 100 Bonus - 120 + 33 = 153 points

Taurean Carter - 5.6 3-star - 75 points

Tim Anderson - (currently unrated, let's use 5.6) - 75 points

Jalen Catalon - 5.8 4-star, Rivals250 Bonus - 105 + 22 = 127 points

Trey Knox - 5.9 4-star, Rivals100 Bonus - 120 + 43 = 163 points

Gregory Brooks Jr - 5.8 4-star - 105 points

Chibueze Nwanna - 5.6 3-star - 75 points

Josh Cooper - (currently unrated, let's use 5.6) - 75 points





Best Case

If we're using the number 23 (and if they squeeze somehow they could go up to 25 but for simplicity, 23) then the Hogs can add 4 more prospects. If they get Hudson Henry, Trey Knox, Jalen Catalon and Greg Brooks Jr. then the Hogs will add an extra 548 points. If you remove the three lowest scores then the final total comes out to 2021 points. In the 2018 rankings, that would put the class at 18th. In 2017, that would've put Arkansas at 16th. It is safe to assume the ranking scores will fall similarly this year so best case, the Hogs remain in the top 20 classes for 2019.

Safe Scenario

That first scenario eliminates the Hogs ability to grow offensive line depth so, in the safe scenario, let's assume that Arkansas is able to close on Hudson Henry, lock down Taurean Carter and Jalen Catalon and take a JUCO offensive lineman. That gives the Hogs 430 points. Drop the lowest three scores and that comes out to 1,903 points. In 2018, that would've put the Hogs at number 20 in the nation and in 2017? Also 20th. Not bad at all.

Worst Case Scenario