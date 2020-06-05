College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Dorian Gerald's freak health incident in the first game of the 2019 season was the first of many unfortunate events in Chad Morris's second year.

The senior defensive end was looking and feeling really good heading into the season, posting five pressures with a tackle and a pass breakup in 20 snaps in game one against Portland State before being declared medically unfit to play the remainder of the season due to a strained neck artery. Gerald ended up being the second-highest graded defender in that game and left Arkansas fans to wonder what could have been if he'd remained healthy. Fellow senior Gabe Richardson ended up switching to Gerald's No.5 to honor him for the rest of the season.

In Gerald's first year at Arkansas, he slowly made his way up the depth chart behind seniors Michael Taylor and Randy Ramsey. Once he hit his stride, after a brief setback with an ankle injury, he consistently brought pressure and showed decent tackling with PFF grades in the low 70s, but had just 21 tackles on the season with 2.5 tackles for loss and no sacks.

Gerald had his best game in his first start against Mississippi State on the road. He had nine tackles and two quarterback hits in the loss. He posted the highest defensive PFF grade on the team that game, but that's not saying much as the defense gave up 52 points to the Bulldogs.