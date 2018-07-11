The Arkansas Razorbacks revealed one new uniform combo for the 2018 season on Tuesday, which sparked debate in Hog Nation as to which uniform is the greatest of all time. The 2018 uniforms have been tweeked ever so slightly from those adopted during Bret Bielema's time on Hill. Changes include a repositioned pant stripe, the removal of the chest tusks, white and cardinal Nike Vapor cleats and a pearl finish cardinal helmet. Fans of all ages have their own versions of what the Razorback uniform should look like, and feelings towards the team that donned those cardinal and white garbs naturally impact the fan bases' opinion of each rendition. Premium members of HawgBeat submitted their favorites and the staff has determined these to be some of the snazziest uniforms ever worn by the Hogs:

Getty Images

They may not be Nike but if any uniform screams Arkansas Razorbacks, it's the one previously worn by the Hog legend Darren McFadden. The cardinal is the perfect shade, the white pants are crisp and the pearl cardinal helmets are unmistakable. The Hogs are paying homage to these uniforms in 2018 by returning to the helmet, wearing white and cardinal cleats and pants that are reminiscent of the two-striped 04-07 pant. They're not the flashiest uniforms and that's perfectly fine. There really isn't a single thing wrong with these old unis and that's probably the reason why they're the greatest of all time.

USA Today

If you love these 1964 championship throwback uniforms you are probably a staunch hater of the Nike front-facing Hog and you probably think the Hogs' anthracite uniforms should be retired forever but you love tradition. Nothing brings you back to the glory days like that old vicious hog decal. At a time when uniforms got flashy and overdone, the Razorbacks went traditional and still made a splash. I do question the "cardinal" of these uniforms which has a very Aggie feel but this is a uniform that you can bring back and please the fans anytime.

Swaggy. Icy. Crisp. Clean. Doesn't matter what you want to call this whiteout uniform but it is NICE. It was a huge mistake trying to rock these with black cleats last season but any recruit would love to put on this uni on game day. The matte white helmet has got to stick around, it really brings the whole combo together. The all-white in the Liberty Bowl with the chrome red helmets were nice too but I'd rock it with the white helmet nine times out of 10.