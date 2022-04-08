Recruiting Roundup: Football heating back up, visitor weekend and more

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

A Huge Weekend for Football After a slight lull in the action on the football side of things, Sam Pittman and co. have some big things cooking ahead of the "Spring Game" next week. While there won't be a traditional contest to wrap up Spring Ball, the team will be hosting a public practice on Sat. April 16, where the Razorback faithful can get their first look at the new roster. With that, comes a host of visitors looking to see what Fayetteville has to offer. As well as the large group next weekend, the Razorbacks are expecting some big names to be on the Hill Saturday. Headlining that list is 2024 four-star QB out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Tyler Aronson. For more on Aronson and all the other four-stars expected over the next two weeks, check out HawgBeat's visitor thread here.

Another honor for Black Just a week after committing to Arkansas during the McDonald’s All-American Game festivities, Anthony Black was selected for another all-star game. The Duncanville, Texas, product was added to the Nike Hoop Summit roster as a replacement for Notre Dame commit JJ Starling, who is dealing with an injury. That means two future Razorbacks will be participating in the event, as Nick Smith Jr. made the initial roster. In the 22 previous Nike Hoop Summits, only three Arkansas players — Derek Hood (1995), Joe Johnson (1999) and Bobby Portis (2013) — played in the game. Smith and Black are part of the 12-man American squad that will take on an international team made up of 19-and-younger players. The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT Friday in Portland, Ore.

Pair of '23 Commits Get Ready to Square Off at Rivals Camp With Smith and Black teaming up in Portland Friday, it's only right that a pair of football commits go head to head at Rivals' prospect camp in Dallas. Joey Su'a (OG) and Kaleb James (DE) have been two of Arkansas' most ardent recruiters since joining the class last year, and Sunday they'll square off on a big stage.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYWxsYXMgVFggdGhpcyBTdW5kYXkgZm9yIHRoZSBSaXZhbHMgY2Ft cCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMlFDOW1ETHJsYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzJRQzltRExybGE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9leSBTdeKAmWEg KEBqb2V5c3VhNTQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9l eXN1YTU0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTEyMjIzNzc0MDM2MzUzMDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Su'a and James are both currently rated as 5.7-three-stars for the Hogs. Despite that, arguments could be made for each to jump into the next class of players, and a solid performance could be just the opportunity they need to earn their fourth star. Stay tuned at HawgBeat and the main Rivals site for full coverage of the camp.

Hogs Host Top K Prospect Sam Pittman and Scott Fountain have had success with their current scholarship kicker, and it looks as though they may have a chance to continue that momentum with the nation's No. 2 K prospect in '24, Abram Murray.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbWF6aW5nIHRpbWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNr RkI8L2E+ICEhICBUaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hTRm91bnRhaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoU0ZvdW50YWluPC9hPiBmb3Igd2VsY29taW5nIHVzIGFuZCB0YWtpbmcg dGltZSBvdXQgb2YgeW91ciBzY2hlZHVsZSB0byB2aXNpdC4gIEF3ZXNvbWUg U3BlY2lhbCBUZWFtcyBwcm9ncmFtLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ2hyaXNIdXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaENocmlzSHVyZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaEpfSG9ncz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hKX0hv Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGF5bG9yY2Ns ZW1lbnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0YXlsb3JjY2xlbWVudHM8 L2E+IDxicj48YnI+TG9va2luZyBmb3J3YXJkIHRvIHJldHVybmluZyB0byBG YXlldHRldmlsbGUgc29vbuKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29Ib2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Ib2dzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT2FY TVdYaWtWVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09hWE1XWGlrVlQ8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQWJyYW0gTXVycmF5IChAX2FicmFtbXVycmF5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19hYnJhbW11cnJheS9zdGF0dXMvMTUxMjA3 MzEzMjQyODgzNjg2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA3LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Murray was complementary of the special teams program at Arkansas, and the staff can be expecting a return visit from the kicker from The Boot.

Big Board Szn The sun is setting on our 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board series here at HawgBeat, and with just two position groups remaining, this week we took a look at every cornerback Arkansas has offered in the class. Among them was the lone '23 CB commit Dallas Young and highly-touted Rivals100 prospect Ryan Yaites. Yaites, who had previously released a top four of Colorado, LSU, Michigan State and Texas Tech, told HawgBeat that Arkansas is back into the mix for him following Dominique Bowman's introduction. For more on Yaites, Young, and every other Arkansas target at the cornerback position, check out our latest Big Board here.

New Offers

Re-Offered