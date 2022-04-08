Recruiting Roundup: Football heating back up, visitor weekend and more
The Roundup
A Huge Weekend for Football
After a slight lull in the action on the football side of things, Sam Pittman and co. have some big things cooking ahead of the "Spring Game" next week.
While there won't be a traditional contest to wrap up Spring Ball, the team will be hosting a public practice on Sat. April 16, where the Razorback faithful can get their first look at the new roster. With that, comes a host of visitors looking to see what Fayetteville has to offer.
As well as the large group next weekend, the Razorbacks are expecting some big names to be on the Hill Saturday. Headlining that list is 2024 four-star QB out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Tyler Aronson.
For more on Aronson and all the other four-stars expected over the next two weeks, check out HawgBeat's visitor thread here.
Another honor for Black
Just a week after committing to Arkansas during the McDonald’s All-American Game festivities, Anthony Black was selected for another all-star game.
The Duncanville, Texas, product was added to the Nike Hoop Summit roster as a replacement for Notre Dame commit JJ Starling, who is dealing with an injury.
That means two future Razorbacks will be participating in the event, as Nick Smith Jr. made the initial roster. In the 22 previous Nike Hoop Summits, only three Arkansas players — Derek Hood (1995), Joe Johnson (1999) and Bobby Portis (2013) — played in the game.
Smith and Black are part of the 12-man American squad that will take on an international team made up of 19-and-younger players. The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT Friday in Portland, Ore.
Pair of '23 Commits Get Ready to Square Off at Rivals Camp
With Smith and Black teaming up in Portland Friday, it's only right that a pair of football commits go head to head at Rivals' prospect camp in Dallas. Joey Su'a (OG) and Kaleb James (DE) have been two of Arkansas' most ardent recruiters since joining the class last year, and Sunday they'll square off on a big stage.
Su'a and James are both currently rated as 5.7-three-stars for the Hogs. Despite that, arguments could be made for each to jump into the next class of players, and a solid performance could be just the opportunity they need to earn their fourth star. Stay tuned at HawgBeat and the main Rivals site for full coverage of the camp.
Hogs Host Top K Prospect
Sam Pittman and Scott Fountain have had success with their current scholarship kicker, and it looks as though they may have a chance to continue that momentum with the nation's No. 2 K prospect in '24, Abram Murray.
Murray was complementary of the special teams program at Arkansas, and the staff can be expecting a return visit from the kicker from The Boot.
Big Board Szn
The sun is setting on our 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board series here at HawgBeat, and with just two position groups remaining, this week we took a look at every cornerback Arkansas has offered in the class.
Among them was the lone '23 CB commit Dallas Young and highly-touted Rivals100 prospect Ryan Yaites. Yaites, who had previously released a top four of Colorado, LSU, Michigan State and Texas Tech, told HawgBeat that Arkansas is back into the mix for him following Dominique Bowman's introduction.
For more on Yaites, Young, and every other Arkansas target at the cornerback position, check out our latest Big Board here.