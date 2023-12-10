The recruitment of Charleston Collins had heated up in recent weeks, as rumors of a flip to conference foe Ole Miss started flying.

The rumors started because Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he was in Pine Bluff, seemingly to meet with Collins and four-star wide receiver target Courtney Crutchfield on Monday of last week.

Collins, however, shut down any rumors of his departure with a post late Sunday afternoon.

