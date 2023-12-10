Rivals250 DE Charleston Collins locked in with Arkansas
The recruitment of Charleston Collins had heated up in recent weeks, as rumors of a flip to conference foe Ole Miss started flying.
The rumors started because Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he was in Pine Bluff, seemingly to meet with Collins and four-star wide receiver target Courtney Crutchfield on Monday of last week.
Collins, however, shut down any rumors of his departure with a post late Sunday afternoon.
Collins is currently ranked the No. 130 player in the nation and No. 1 in the state of Arkansas in the 2024 class according to Rivals. He chose the Hogs on April 21 over offers from LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and others.
Last season, Collins posted 115 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for Little Rock Mills. He also, surprisingly, played on the offensive side of the ball, primarily running the ball in short-yardage situations. He rushed for 49 yards and three touchdowns.
Arkansas has two highly-rated defensive ends in the 2024 class, as Collins joins four-star Kavion Henderson — who has also reaffirmed he is sticking with the Razorbacks — in the class.