ESPN analyst says Calipari made mistake with 9 rotational players

When John Calipari was hired to lead the Arkansas basketball team, he had the unorthodox idea to bring just nine rotational players onto the team in his first year.

That decision has backfired to this point, with injuries to key players leading to fatigue and a lack of chemistry on the roster. Arkansas is now 11-7 overall on the season and winless through the first five games of Southeastern Conference play.

"I think John probably made a mistake only having nine guys on scholarship," ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said on The Chuck and Bo Show on Tuesday. "I understand exactly why he did it and it makes common sense in the world of the portal and trying to develop team chemistry. You want guys that are part of the solution and feel like they're involved, but guys are playing so much year-round and I think guys get beat up a little bit."

The injury bug has been prevalent throughout the program in the last three months. Forward Jonas Aidoo missed almost the entire preseason with a foot injury. Guard Johnell Davis' wrist has hampered him immensely, and now freshman point guard Boogie Fland is dealing with a hand injury that will likely sideline him for at least Wednesday's game against Georgia.

Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said Tuesday the plan is to use a committee of players to fill the void left by Fland.

"Obviously it’s natural for D.J. (Wagner) to move into that role," Coleman said. "He’s done it his whole life. He’s done it in his career. So it’s an easy fix for him just moving to that role. But committee wise, Johnell will have to take some of that responsibility, and Billy Richmond, who has played that position some in high school. It’s different obviously on this level. But he has played the position so we’re going to ask for him to take some of that."