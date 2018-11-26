The 2018 contact period began Sunday, November 25th and goes through Dec. 15.

According to the NCAA, during a contact period, a college coach may have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools and write or telephone student-athletes or their parents.

The Arkansas coaches are using this contact period to complete in-home visits with all of their current 2019 commits as well as with recruits they're trying to lock down before early national signing day, including grad transfers and JUCO athletes. The coaches will also be traveling to see recruits play in their playoff games and nine 2019 commits are still in the mix for state championships.