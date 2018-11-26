Rolling Updates: Arkansas's In-Home Visit Schedule
The 2018 contact period began Sunday, November 25th and goes through Dec. 15.
According to the NCAA, during a contact period, a college coach may have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools and write or telephone student-athletes or their parents.
The Arkansas coaches are using this contact period to complete in-home visits with all of their current 2019 commits as well as with recruits they're trying to lock down before early national signing day, including grad transfers and JUCO athletes. The coaches will also be traveling to see recruits play in their playoff games and nine 2019 commits are still in the mix for state championships.
SUNDAY
With the first in-home visit of the season, Chad Morris and Justin Stepp went to Memphis to see 2019 4-star WR commit out of IMG Academy in Florida Shamar Nash.
BREAKING: New annual subscribers to HawgBeat.com will get a FREE $99 worth of team gear of your choosing at the Rivals Fan Shop with code 99Cyber.
New members SIGN UP HERE!
Already have a free HawgBeat registered account but are not a subscriber? SIGN UP HERE
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news