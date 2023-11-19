FAYETTEVILLE - As first reported by 247Sports, Arkansas Athletic director Hunter Yurachek informed Razorback players and staff Saturday night that Sam Pittman will return as head coach in 2024.

Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone later also reported that "Arkansas has been informed that head coach Sam Pittman will be back for a fifth season in 2024."

Yurachek has not released an official statement to confirm any reports regarding Pittman's job security. The Head Hog currently has a 23-24 record during his tenure in Fayetteville.

During Arkansas' 44-20 win against FIU on Saturday, ESPNU color analyst Rod Gilmore reported that Pittman told him about a two-hour meeting with Yurachek this week and Pittman was confident that he's not getting fired.

"We talked to him yesterday, and he said I am not being fired this year," Gilmore said. "He said he had a two hour meeting with his athletic director on Sunday, and all is good. They haven’t forgotten what he’s done with this program.”

Pittman commented on the situation after the game and alluded to what is now being confirmed.

"I don't remember having that conversation with those guys," Pittman said. "That's not for me to... Hunter (Yurachek), you guys need to ask him all that kind of stuff."

Hired during one of the most tumultuous periods in schools history, Pittman was tabbed as the Razorbacks' 34th head coach in December 2019 by athletics director Hunter Yuracheck.

Prior to getting the job at Arkansas, Pittman served as offensive line coach for multiple programs, including the Razorbacks from 2013-15.

In his first season as head coach in 2020 — a 10-game SEC schedule due to COVID-19 protocols — Pittman led the Hogs to a three-win season that included their first SEC victory since 2017.

The following year, Arkansas exploded for its first 9+ win season since 2011. Led by starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Raheim Sanders and wide receiver Treylon Burks, the Razorbacks finished the year with the 27th best total offense (441.7), seventh best rushing offense (227.8) and 48th best scoring offense (30.9).

Arkansas had a landmark 40-21 victory over No. 15 Texas and collected trophy-game victories over Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri before defeating Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl.

The first sign of the regression we've seen began in the 2022-23 season, when the Razorbacks' defense ranked 123rd in the country in total defense (465.2) and 100th in scoring defense (30.6). The offense still showed great promise under former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, as it finished 15th in the country in yards per game (470.3).

Despite only winning six regular season games, the Hogs finished strong with a Liberty Bowl victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, 55-53.

After the season, defensive coordinator Barry Odom became the head coach at UNLV and Kendal Briles left for the offensive coordinator position at TCU. In their place, Pittman hired Dan Enos for the offensive coordinator position and Travis Williams for defensive coordinator.

Expectations were high for Arkansas heading into 2023-24, and for good reason. Pittman had two superstars in Preseason All-SEC Second Team quarterback Jefferson and Preseason All-SEC First Team running back Sanders.

After starting the season 2-0, the Hogs lost six straight — including five one-possession losses — before Pittman made the decision to relieve Enos of his play-calling duties. Wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton took his place, and revitalized the offense for a 39-36 overtime win at Florida on Nov. 4.

It was the program's first ever victory in Gainesville, and an indication that Arkansas might be able to finish the year strong. Those hopes didn't last long, though, as the Razorbacks proceeded to lose to an average Auburn team in blowout fashion just one week after.

After beating FIU 44-20 on Saturday, Pittman received the vote of confidence from Yurachek for the 2024 season.

Arkansas will have a short week with a rivalry matchup against Missouri set for 3 p.m. CT Friday in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on CBS.