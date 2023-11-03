The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are set to play the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Losers of six straight, the Razorbacks will be looking to notch their first conference win since Nov. 19, 2022. Florida had a two-game SEC winning streak snapped last time out in a 43-20 loss to Georgia, but the Gators will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Arkansas is a 4.5-point underdog against the Gators (BetSaracen). The last time the these two teams faced each other in Gainesville, the Razorbacks suffered a 63-35 loss with interim head coach Barry Odom filling in for head coach Sam Pittman, who had Covid 19 at the time, during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Mason Choate - Publisher

On paper, these teams are about as even as it gets defensively. It really is pretty crazy how different this season might look if Arkansas had even an average offense through the first eight games. Instead, the Razorbacks will receive play calls from new interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton. Based on everything we've heard, the response to Guiton has been great. Personally, I think it will translate to the field to an extent, but Arkansas has never won in The Swamp. In the five games that the Hogs have played in Gainesville, they've lost by an average of 23 points. Sam Pittman has never coached Arkansas in the swamp, though, and his teams have proven that they don't really get blown out often. Hogs cover, but lose a seventh straight. Florida 17, Arkansas 14

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

Every week, I write a prediction for Arkansas and its opponent. Every week, there's a piece of me that wonders if the Hogs will finally get their first Power Five win of the season. Not this week. Not in a place the Razorbacks have never won before. Not with an offense that can't score more than three points against Mississippi State at home. Arkansas isn't winning this game. The question I'm asking is, will the Hogs find another way to lose by one possession? Five of the last six losses have been that way, so surely it'll continue, right? Wrong. For the first time since the Texas A&M game, I think Arkansas will lose by double digits. Florida has a very good passing attack that I think will offset the Razorbacks' quality pass-rush, and I don't see the Hogs magically figuring out how to play offense with Kenny Guiton running the show. By Saturday afternoon, I think Arkansas will find itself eliminated from bowl eligibility with its seventh loss in a row. Florida 24, Arkansas 13

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

It has been 55 days and six games since the Razorbacks won a football game. The streak has to end at some point, right? In the words of Lee Corso, not so fast my friend. Sam Pittman may have shaken things up with the firing of Dan Enos, but there are still glaring issues on the offensive side of the football, and they face a Florida team with a bad taste in their mouth after a blowout loss to Georgia a week ago. As picturesque as it would be for now-interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton to come in and light the world on fire, I just don’t see it. While the Hogs’ backs are up against the wall fighting for bowl eligibility, the Gators are also staring down the barrel of a missed postseason as well. After Saturday’s game, Florida faces LSU, Missouri and Florida State. With just one win separating them from bowl eligibility, expect the Gators to put up a hell of a fight. I don’t see the Razorbacks going into Gainesville and pulling out a win. Given how the rest of the season has gone, I expect the Hogs to lose in a one-score game again. Florida 28, Arkansas 24

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Arkansas heads to Gainesville off a bye week with a new offensive coordinator. Sam Pittman fired Dan Enos after managing just three points at home against Mississippi State and promoted receivers coach Kenny Guiton. Will the offense look improved? It can’t look much worse than it already did. Reports indicate that players like Guiton and have rallied around him, and Pittman has even said he’ll cut down and simplify the offense a bit. Even with that, though, it seems the offense’s issues were a bit too deeply rooted to fix in one bye week. The defense hasn’t been the issue all season, and Florida is having a unique season where, although they have a solid record, they haven’t played outstanding and the fans aren’t on so thrilled. Coming out of a bye healthy and with a rejuvenated offensive spirit, I think the Razorbacks do just enough to steal one at Florida. Arkansas 27, Florida 24

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

A lot has happened in the last two weeks. Rocket Sanders emerged from rehab in Dallas and has been practicing this week. A running back only has so many miles and when you have a bad wheel, the time decreases and is precious. If he makes a difference, I will be surprised. I do think the offense will rally around Guiton and we see a refreshed KJ Jefferson. My only question is: does this team know how to win? They’ve been so close over the last six games, but haven’t punched through. The Hogs have never won in Gainesville and I don’t see they changing with another close loss. Florida 20, Arkansas 17

