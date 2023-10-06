The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) and No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) are set to face off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Last year's matchup between the teams resulted in the Razorbacks taking down the Rebels in fairly dominant fashion with a 42-27 win. At one point in the third quarter, Arkansas had a 42-6 lead, but Ole Miss scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to make the game look more competitive than it was. Ole Miss is an 11.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks (BetSaracen). The last time the Razorbacks beat the Rebels in Oxford was in 2017, when quarterback Cole Kelley threw three touchdowns and added one score on the ground in a 38-37 Arkansas win. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Mason Choate - Publisher

This is a classic battle of strength on strength, and weakness on weakness. Ole Miss' offense is electric and it will score plenty of points, even if Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern (concussion) is able to play. Arkansas' offense had a clunker of a performance last week, but I expect that group to get back on track this weekend against a lackluster Ole Miss secondary. The Rebels' defensive line is good, but it doesn't come close to the talent Texas A&M had up front. For the third straight week, I think the spread is too much. I was wrong about that for last week's loss against Texas A&M, but I feel confident in the Hogs at least covering under the lights in Oxford. Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 31

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

Arkansas is at a critical juncture as it heads to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. After dropping a winnable game against LSU and playing far, far below standard in the Southwest Classic, head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have a golden opportunity in front of them for a signature win before traveling to Tuscaloosa next week to take on an Alabama team the program hasn’t beaten since 2006. Lane Kiffin’s Rebels have a dynamite offensive attack, led by quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins. Do the Hogs — who have performed just good enough on the defensive side of the ball up to this point — have the horses to stop them? Of course, it might not matter. The Ole Miss defense is far from a strength, as it allowed 49 points and over 700 yards of total offense to LSU last week. Can Arkansas take advantage? Will a potentially new-look offensive line finally put together a complete game for KJ Jefferson and company? The Razorbacks could be without McGlothern after he suffered a concussion against the Aggies and freshman tight end Luke Hasz is done for the season with a broken clavicle. Those things don’t exactly bode well for Arkansas, especially when considering that the home team has won every game between these two programs during Pittman’s tenure. Until Arkansas proves it knows how to beat a Power 5 team this season, I can’t pick them to do so. The Hogs keep it close for a half, but the Rebels pull away in the third and take advantage of a gassed defense in the fourth. Ole Miss 52, Arkansas 31

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

After three straight weeks of losses, the road only gets tougher for the Razorbacks, heading into a matchup against an Ole Miss team that beat LSU a week ago. Pittman said they’ve made changes along the offensive line, and while I think it will help a bit, I’m not sure it’s enough to keep up with the high-powered Rebel attack. This game is going to be a high-scoring affair, as Ole Miss does have one of the worst defenses in the SEC. In the end though, the Rebels pull it out. Ole Miss 49, Arkansas 45

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Arkansas heads to Oxford in the midst of a nasty mid-season slide. The Razorbacks dropped one at home to BYU, almost stole one in Baton Rouge, and completely laid an egg in Arlington. It’s safe to say there is no telling what Arkansas team will show up Saturday. The defense has been somewhat consistent at forcing turnovers and preventing too many big plays, but the offense is a wildcard. After a solid performance against LSU, the first two drives looked promising against Texas A&M, only for the Hogs offense to put up fewer than 200 yards and score just one touchdown. There were too many issues to address, but the penalty issue at least looked resolved, right? Bad play calling, no running lanes, no time in the pocket, receivers not creating separation, and the best offensive weapon, Luke Hasz, now presumably out for the rest of the year. I’m honestly struggling with this pick. Ole Miss has a great offense that generates a ton of explosive plays and talent all across the field. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson also typically plays very well against his home state team. Does that mean the offense will finally get going? Will the defense get gashed against this explosive offense? Couldn’t tell you. But I don’t think Arkansas wins. Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 24

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

The one thing we know is we don’t know what the Hogs will do Saturday. Historically, this game has been an exciting back and forth heavyweight boxing match. This series has produced a seven overtime game (2001), 4th and 25 (2015), Matt Jones dunk over the goalpost (2002) and Hudson Clark hat trick (2020). Arkansas opened up a 42-6 lead last season though 3.5 quarters before securing a 42-27 win. Each team is coming off emotional games, albeit headed in different directions. Historically, Ole Miss has not played well following said emotional win over LSU. A max and match offensive line will hopefully allow KJ another second before he gets hit and maybe he gets the ball out of his hand. This will be another back and forth game with a segment of Hog fans continuing to wonder what it would’ve been like with Lane Kiffin at the helm. Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 31

