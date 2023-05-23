The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-15) baseball team will begin SEC Tournament play against the Texas A&M Aggies (33-23) on Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

After winning a share of the SEC regular season championship with a 20-10 conference record, Arkansas enters the tournament as the 2-seed.

The Aggies earned the 10-seed with a 14-16 conference record, and they eliminated Tennessee with a 3-0 win on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the second round. Texas A&M allowed the Volunteers just one hit during the shutout.

Arkansas hosted Texas A&M in Fayetteville for a series at Baum-Walker Stadium back on April 27-29. The Razorbacks swept the Aggies and outscored them 25-16 across all three games.

Since that series against the Hogs, Texas A&M is 6-4 in conference play and it has been swinging the bat much better as of late.

"They’re kind of on the bubble, so to speak," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday. "A&M is finally starting to hit the ball like everybody thought they would because they have so many starters back from last year that hit the ball well. They’ve been scoring a lot of runs."

While the Razorbacks are pretty much locked in as a top 8 national seed, the Aggies are teetering on the line of being in or out of the NCAA Tournament.

Here's a quick glance at how the two teams resumes, stats, starting pitchers and key players stack up: