Scouting Report: Arkansas baseball vs Texas A&M
The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-15) baseball team will begin SEC Tournament play against the Texas A&M Aggies (33-23) on Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
After winning a share of the SEC regular season championship with a 20-10 conference record, Arkansas enters the tournament as the 2-seed.
The Aggies earned the 10-seed with a 14-16 conference record, and they eliminated Tennessee with a 3-0 win on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the second round. Texas A&M allowed the Volunteers just one hit during the shutout.
Arkansas hosted Texas A&M in Fayetteville for a series at Baum-Walker Stadium back on April 27-29. The Razorbacks swept the Aggies and outscored them 25-16 across all three games.
Since that series against the Hogs, Texas A&M is 6-4 in conference play and it has been swinging the bat much better as of late.
"They’re kind of on the bubble, so to speak," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday. "A&M is finally starting to hit the ball like everybody thought they would because they have so many starters back from last year that hit the ball well. They’ve been scoring a lot of runs."
While the Razorbacks are pretty much locked in as a top 8 national seed, the Aggies are teetering on the line of being in or out of the NCAA Tournament.
Here's a quick glance at how the two teams resumes, stats, starting pitchers and key players stack up:
|Metric
|Arkansas (39-15)
|Texas A&M (33-23)
|
D1Baseball Top 25
|
4th
|
NR
|
RPI
|
4th
|
34th
|
SOS
|
6th
|
12th
|
Field of 64
|
No. 3 national seed
|
3-seed (Brighton Regional)
|Statistic
|Arkansas (39-15)
|Texas A&M (33-23)
|
Batting average
|
.279 (10th in SEC)
|
.272 (13th in SEC)
|
Slugging percentage
|
.477 (10th in SEC)
|
.457 (12th in SEC)
|
On base percentage
|
.394 (10th in SEC)
|
.398 (8th in SEC)
|
Runs scored
|
419 (6th in SEC)
|
401 (7th in SEC)
|
Earned Run Average
|
4.89 (8th in SEC)
|
5.77 (9th in SEC)
|
Opposing batting average
|
.257 (9th in SEC)
|
.269 (11th in SEC)
|
Strikeouts
|
488 (11th in SEC)
|
452 (4th in SEC)
ARKANSAS Starting Pitcher/Key Position Players
RHP Cody Adcock
2023 stats: 4-2, 14 GP, 6 GS, 5.36 ERA, .243 BAA, 20 BB, 42 K
RF Jace Bohrofen
2023 stats: .332/.449/.631, 62 H, 50 R, 14 2B, 14 HR, 46 RBI, 27 BB
DH Kendall Diggs
2023 stats: .314/.451/.566, 55 H, 46 R, 12 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 56 RBI, 41 BB
3B Caleb Cali
2023 stats: .306/.411/.517, 45 H, 4632R, 7 2B, 8 HR, 33 RBI, 25 BB
2B Peyton Holt
2023 stats: .390/.471/.627, 23 H, 19 R, 4 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 6 BB
TEXAS A&M Starting Pitcher/Key Position Players
Starting Pitcher TBA
1B Jack Moss
2023 stats: .362/.472/.482, 79 H, 50 R, 12 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 34 RBI, 44 BB
SS Hunter Hass
2023 stats: .322/.441/.509, 69 H, 54 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 35 RBI, 40 BB
OF Jace LaViolette
2023 stats: .306/.430/.672, 57 H, 46 R, 10 2B, 2 3B, 18 HR, 57 RBI, 40 BB
3B Trevor Werner
2023 stats: .257/.367/.560, 45 H, 42 R, 11 2B, 14 HR, 46 RBI, 33 BB