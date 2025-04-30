Scouting Report: Analyzing the No. 1 Texas Longhorns

The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7 SEC) will square off against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 19-2 SEC) in a three-game set this week at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Led by first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Longhorns were dominant in non-conference play, notching wins over teams like Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington, Texas Tech, Illinois and others.

In its first year as an SEC team, Texas owns league series victories against Mississippi State, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas A&M. The only conference teams to defeat the Longhorns were LSU and Kentucky.

Most recently, Texas handled the Aggies in three one-run wins in Austin, Texas. That's the same Texas A&M team that handed Arkansas a series loss in Fayetteville about two weeks ago.

Arkansas is amid a three-series losing streak to Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida, and the Hogs haven't won a series since they faced Missouri to start the April slate.

A small note that adds a little intrigue to the matchup is that Texas leadoff batter Ethan Mendoza, who transferred to the Longhorns after spending his freshman season at Arizona State in 2024, also heavily considered the Razorbacks in the portal.

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Texas' stats, along with projected starters, key players and more ahead of Thursday's game, which is set to start at 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.