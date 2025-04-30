Scouting Report: Analyzing the No. 1 Texas Longhorns

The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7 SEC) will square off against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 19-2 SEC) in a three-game set this week at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Led by first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Longhorns were dominant in non-conference play, notching wins over teams like Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington, Texas Tech, Illinois and others.
In its first year as an SEC team, Texas owns league series victories against Mississippi State, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas A&M. The only conference teams to defeat the Longhorns were LSU and Kentucky.
Most recently, Texas handled the Aggies in three one-run wins in Austin, Texas. That's the same Texas A&M team that handed Arkansas a series loss in Fayetteville about two weeks ago.
Arkansas is amid a three-series losing streak to Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida, and the Hogs haven't won a series since they faced Missouri to start the April slate.
A small note that adds a little intrigue to the matchup is that Texas leadoff batter Ethan Mendoza, who transferred to the Longhorns after spending his freshman season at Arizona State in 2024, also heavily considered the Razorbacks in the portal.
Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Texas' stats, along with projected starters, key players and more ahead of Thursday's game, which is set to start at 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.
Statistical Comparison:
--------------
Arkansas Projected Starting Rotation:
Thursday: Junior LHP Zach Root
6'2", 210 pounds / Fort Myers, Florida / East Carolina
2025 stats: 5-3, 4.50 ERA, 11 GP, 58.0 IP, 52 H, 29 ER, 22 BB, 81 K
Friday: Junior RHP Gage Wood
6'0", 205 pounds / Batesville, Arkansas / Batesville HS
2025 stats: 0-0, 4.35 ERA, 4 GP, 10.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 19 K
Saturday: Junior LHP Landon Beidelschies
6'3", 230 pounds / Canfield, Ohio / Ohio State
2025 stats: 4-0, 4.27 ERA, 11 GP, 46.1 IP, 45 H, 22 ER, 14 BB, 46 K
--------------
Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Charles Davalan - LF
2025 stats: .365/.446/.604, 46 GP, 192 AB, 70 H, 8 2B, 3B, 12 HR, 45 RBI, 25 BB, 17 K, 6 SB
2. Wehiwa Aloy - SS
2025 stats: .370/.453/.724, 46 GP, 192 AB, 71 H, 15 2B, 3B, 17 HR, 50 RBI, 21 BB, 41 K, 6 SB
3. Logan Maxwell - RF
2025 stats: .342/.464/.592, 35 GP, 120 AB, 41 H, 3 2B, 9 HR, 24 RBI, 21 BB, 26 K
4. Kuhio Aloy - DH
2025 stats: .371/.446/.641, 42 GP, 170 AB, 63 H, 13 2B, 11 HR, 59 RBI, 20 BB, 52 K
5. Cam Kozeal - 1B
2025 stats: .365/.413/647, 41 GP, 156 AB, 57 H, 14 2B, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 12 BB, 31 K, 2 SB
6. Brent Iredale - 3B
2025 stats: .297/.455/.586, 46 GP, 145 AB, 43 H, 9 2B, 11 HR, 52 RBI, 33 BB, 46 K, 3 SB
7. Gabe Fraser - 2B
2025 stats: .255/.344/.373, 26 GP, 51 AB, 13 H, 2B, 3B, HR, 12 RBI, 6 BB, 11 K, 2 SB
8. Ryder Helfrick - C
2025 stats: .295/.413/.574, 42 GP, 122 AB, 36 H, 6 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 22 RBI, 22 BB, 34 K
9. Justin Thomas Jr. - CF
2025 stats: .275/.430/.539, 43 GP, 102 AB, 28 H, 4 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 26 RBI, 25 BB, 34 K, 4 SB
--------------
Texas Projected Starting Rotation:
Thursday: Junior RHP Ruger Riojas
6'0", 192 pounds / Wimberley, Texas / Wimberley HS
2025 stats: 8-1, 2.98 ERA, 14 GP, 54.1 IP, 45 H, 18 ER, 12 BB, 51 K
Friday: Redshirt Junior LHP Luke Harrison
6'2", 215 pounds / Friendswood, Texas / Lutheran South Academy
2025 stats: 4-0, 2.81 ERA, 11 GP, 51.1 IP, 46 H, 16 ER, 20 BB, 55 K
Saturday: Freshman RHP Jason Flores
6'1", 245 pounds / Wylie, Texas / Naaman Forest HS
2025 stats: 4-1, 2.17 ERA, 12 GP, 28.0 IP, 19 H, 7 ER, 8 BB, 25 K
--------------
Texas' Top Bullpen Arms:
- Freshman LHP Dylan Volantis
6'6", 212 pounds / Thousand Oaks, California / Westlake HS
2025 stats: 3-0, 0.98 ERA, 17 GP, 11 SV, 36.2 IP, 22 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 52 K
- Junior RHP Max Grubbs
6'1", 218 pounds / Arlington, Texas / Martin HS
2025 stats: 6-0, 1.40 ERA, 15 GP, 5 SV, 38.2 IP, 29 H, 6 ER, 10 BB, 38 K
- Sophomore RHP Thomas Burns
6'3", 230 pounds / Hortonville, Wisconsin / Arizona State
2025 stats: 0-1, 2.87 ERA, 11 GP, 3 SV, 15.2 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 8 BB, 21 K
- Sophomore LHP Kade Bing
6'1", 185 pounds / West, Texas / West HS
2025 stats: 3-0, 2.91 ERA, 10 GP, 34.0 IP, 23 H, 11 ER, 7 BB, 20 K
- Redshirt Senior RHP Andre Duplantier II
6'2", 235 pounds / Humble, Texas / Summer Creek HS
2025 stats: 2-0, 4.70 ERA, 14 GP, 23.0 IP, 15 H, 12 ER, 8 BB, 19 K
--------------
Texas Projected Lineup:
1. Ethan Mendoza - DH
2025 stats: .353/.452/.521, 42 GP, 167 AB, 59 H, 7 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 28 BB, 30 K
2. Rylan Galvan - C
2025 stats: .328/.485/.695, 41 GP, 128 AB, 42 H, 11 2B, 12 HR, 38 RBI, 36 BB, 39 K
3. Jalin Flores - SS
2025 stats: .276/.337/.552, 43 GP, 174 AB, 48 H, 18 2B, 10 HR, 45 RBI, 15 BB, 42 K
4. Will Gasparino - CF
2025 stats: .268/.360/.585, 43 GP, 164 AB, 44 H, 12 2B, 2 3B, 12 HR, 45 RBI, 22 BB, 46 K
5. Kimble Schuessler - 1B
2025 stats: .327/.381/.520, 43 GP, 171 AB, 56 H, 15 2B, 6 HR, 32 RBI, 14 BB, 27 K
6. Casey Borba - 3B
2025 stats: .241/.377/.536, 36 GP, 112 AB, 27 H, 7 2B, 3B, 8 HR, 29 RBI, 21 BB, 34 K
7. Tommy Farmer IV - RF
2025 stats: .269/.400/.366, 43 GP, 134 AB, 36 H, 10 2B, HR, 21 RBI, 21 BB, 46 K
8. Adrian Rodriguez - LF
2025 stats: .302/.384/.535, 34 GP, 129 AB, 39 H, 9 2B, 7 HR, 14 BB, 23 K
9. Jayden Duplantier - 2B
2025 stats: .179/.347/.256, 23 GP, 39 AB, 7 H, 3 2B, 9 BB, 13 K
--------------