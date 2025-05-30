Arkansas opens regional with 6-2 win over North Dakota State

Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy. (Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

The No. 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (44-13, 20-10 SEC) opened the NCAA Tournament with a 6-2 win Friday over the North Dakota State Bison (20-33, 13-15 Summit League) at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. In his second start of the season, right-hander Aiden Jimenez allowed five hits and two earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched. He struck out three batters and walked four on 63 pitches. Reliable left-hand bullpen arm Parker Coil was called upon in relief, and he cruised through 3.1 innings of work. On 49 pitches, the southpaw struck out four Bison, walked none and allowed just three hits. The Diamond Hogs' offense finished 9-for-30 at the plate, which included a 3-for-4 performance by Cam Kozeal. Charles Davalan and Ryder Helfrick recorded two hits each and the team as a whole only struck out five times.

RECAP

First Inning: Arkansas starter Aiden Jimenez was a bit wild to start his outing, which resulted in a leadoff walk for the Bison. A sac-bunt moved the runner over to second, then Jimenez used a curveball to notch his first strikeout. A nice oppo swing from cleanup man Sam Canton drove in the runner to make it 1-0, Bison. Charles Davalan reached first with an infield single to start the bottom of the first, and he advanced to third after a Wehiwa Aloy double. Logan Maxwell tied the game with a sac-fly. Ryder Helfrick flied out in a full count and Kuhio Aloy walked in a full count. With two men on base, Cam Kozeal singled to right to give the Hogs a 2-1 lead. Brent Iredale flied out on the first pitch to end the inning.

Second Inning: NDSU's Colten Becker homered to leadoff the second, which tied the game at 2-2, but Jimenez bounced back with a first-pitch groundout and a strikeout. After a full-count walk, a double gave the Bison two runners in scoring position. An intentional walk loaded the bases for Jimenez, who stranded slammed the door with another punchout. Reese Robinett was walked to start the Hogs' half of the second, and he advanced to second on a sac-bunt by Justin Thomas Jr. Davalan singled to center, which gave Arkansas runners on the corners. Robinett scored from third thanks to a Wehiwa Aloy sac-fly, which gave the Hogs a 3-2 lead. Third Inning: Jimenez only needed one pitch to record the first out in the third, a flyout to center field, but a full-count walk gave the Bison a base runner. A single put two on, but a clutch double play got Jimenez out of the frame. Helfrick bunted his way on base to begin the bottom of the third and he stole second base after a Kuhio Aloy flyout. A Kozeal double scored Helfrick, but the former was stranded after outs by Iredale and Robinett. Fourth Inning: After Jimenez sandwiched a single around two outs, he was pulled from the game for lefty Parker Coil, who drew a groundout to end the frame. The Hogs went 1-2-3 in the bottom half to close a quick fourth. Fifth Inning: Coil got the fifth started with back-to-back strikeouts before he was tagged with a single. However, the runner was thrown out at second by Helfrick. Maxwell and Helfrick groundout out, but Kuhio Aloy singled and Kozeal homered to hand the Hogs a 6-2 lead.

Sixth Inning: Coil continued to dominate in the sixth, as he struck out the Bison leadoff man on three pitches. North Dakota State did get a runner on first with a push bunt, but another swing and miss got Coil out of the frame. The Bison made a pitching change to righty Landon Koenig, who made Robinett chase a ball above the zone for a strikeout. Thomas grounded out and a great catch by Bison left fielder Davis Hamilton retired Davalan. Seventh Inning: Other than a two-out single, the Bison went down quietly in the seventh against Coil, who had completed 3.1 innings pitched of no-run baseball. Arkansas' offense found itself in a lull after back-to-back groundouts by Wehiwa Aloy and Maxwell, but Helfrick broke it up with a hard-hit single to left field. Kuhio Aloy struck out on three pitches to prevent any scoring attempt. Eighth Inning: Left-hander Landon Beidelschies took the mound in the eighth for Coil. The former Ohio State transfer struck out his first two batters before drawing a flyout to finish off a 1-2-3 frame. Red-hot Kozeal struck out on three pitches to start the bottom of the eighth. Iredale grounded out, but Robinett walked in a full count to give Arkansas a two-out baserunner. Robinett advanced to second base on a passed ball, but Thomas fouled out to end the scoring threat. Ninth Inning: Down to their final three outs, the Bison singled off Beidelschies to start the ninth. The runner advanced to second and third without a throw, but the Arkansas southpaw got a swing and a miss for the first out. The Bison inserted a pinch-hitter to face Beidelschies, but he too fell down to strikes. On his 30th pitch, Beidelschies drew a popup to clinch the win for the Razorbacks.



