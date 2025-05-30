OL Ashley Walker looks back at Arkansas football commitment

Ashley Walker spent some time in Fayetteville this spring, interested in Arkansas enough to pencil in an official visit for the weekend of June 13.

Other trips were coming into focus, too, until the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna offensive line recruit elected to shut down the process and commit to the Razorbacks this week.

"I’ve felt the love from them since they offered me," Walker told Rivals. "And since then we’ve built a great relationship. I can’t wait to be back on campus. They said they see me as a player that can play both the guard and tackle positions on both sides of the line.

"A couple of schools have hit me up and congratulated about my commitment. I’m not currently planning any other OVs with other schools."

Double-digit offers came in for Walker this year, including the Arkansas tender. After unofficial visits to UA, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Syracuse and others, it was time to shut things down with a pledge.

Now Walker isn't looking back.

"I made a commitment to the school, and I don’t see a reason why go visit other schools while being committed somewhere else," he said. "Now that I’m committed, I can become less focused on my recruitment and more focused on preparing for this upcoming season."

The Lions and Walker just wrapped up spring football ahead of an ambitious title defense, kicking off with a national game against fellow national power Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy in August.