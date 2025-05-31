How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Creighton (Fay. Regional)

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (44-13) look to advance to the final round of the Fayetteville Regional with a win over the Creighton Bluejays (42-14) Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT.

The two teams last met in back in the 2016 regular season, but postseason wise it was nearly 18 years ago to the day when the Razorbacks ended Creighton's season in the 1-1 elimination game of the 2007 Fayetteville Regional.

Junior lefty Zach Root (6-5, 4.07 ERA) will get the start for Arkansas, while Creighton has yet to name a starter.

The three-seeded Bluejays scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away from 2-seed Kansas in Friday night's 11-4 rout. Nolan Sailors was a single shy of hitting for the cycle finishing 3-for-4 evening, while Tate Gillen and Matt Scherrman also went 3-for-4.

Arkansas defeated 4-seed North Dakota State 6-2 in the first round behind Cam Kozeal's 3-for-4, four-RBI performance and 5.1 shutout innings from the bullpen. Kozeal was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Parker Coil and Landon Beidelschies combined to post the 5.1 innings of four-hit ball with four strikeouts a piece and no walks after Aiden Jimenez was tagged for five hits and two earned runs while walking four batters and striking out three in his second start of the season.

Charles Davalan and Ryder Helfrick also each finished 2-for-4 for a Razorback offense that totaled nine hits.

Below are details on how to watch Saturday's matchup between Arkansas and Creighton, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen and starting pitchers.