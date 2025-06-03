Fayetteville Super Regional schedule announced

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn owns an 11-2 record over former assistant Tony Vitello. (Photo by Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel) (Photo by Saul Youg)

FAYETTEVILLE – The national No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13) will host the No. 14 and defending national champion Tennessee Volunteers (46-17) in the Fayetteville Super Regional this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium for a best-of-three series that needs no introduction. This is the schedule for the weekend: Game 1 – Saturday, June 7, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN Game 2 – Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN Game 3 (if necessary) – Monday, June 9, TBD

The Razorbacks cruised through their Fayetteville Regional, outscoring North Dakota State and Creighton, twice, 26-6 powered by a 10-home run weekend along with statement outings from Zach Root and Gage Wood. Tennessee had to fight tooth and nail for its season in front of the home crowd in the Knoxville Regional after Wake Forrest rallied on Sunday to force the winner-take-all contest. After getting down 2-0 early on Monday the Vols came alive and put a 7-spot on the board in the 4th inning, then flame-throwing ace lefty Liam Doyle shut the door.