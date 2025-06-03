Fayetteville Super Regional schedule announced

FAYETTEVILLE – The national No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13) will host the No. 14 and defending national champion Tennessee Volunteers (46-17) in the Fayetteville Super Regional this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium for a best-of-three series that needs no introduction.
This is the schedule for the weekend:
Game 1 – Saturday, June 7, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN
Game 2 – Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary) – Monday, June 9, TBD
The Razorbacks cruised through their Fayetteville Regional, outscoring North Dakota State and Creighton, twice, 26-6 powered by a 10-home run weekend along with statement outings from Zach Root and Gage Wood.
Tennessee had to fight tooth and nail for its season in front of the home crowd in the Knoxville Regional after Wake Forrest rallied on Sunday to force the winner-take-all contest. After getting down 2-0 early on Monday the Vols came alive and put a 7-spot on the board in the 4th inning, then flame-throwing ace lefty Liam Doyle shut the door.
Possibly the most anticipated of all eight Super Regional matchups, these two squads have had multiple intense showdowns since former Razorback assistant, and now Tennessee head coach, Tony Vitello took over before the 2018 season.
Since Vitello's arrival in Knoxville, the Hogs and Vols have squared off in four series with Van Horn coming out on top of each one, as well as a 7-2 victory in the 2021 SEC Tournament en route to winning the first SEC Tournament title in program history.
Van Horn holds a commanding 11-2 advantage over his former pupil in that span that includes sweeps in 2019 and 2023, plus the Hogs took the regular season series from the Vols at Baum-Walker 2-1 a couple of weeks ago. In his 23-year tenure at Arkansas, Van Horn is 32-15 overall against Tennessee, 17-6 at home.
Since 1960, Arkansas is 44-29 overall against Tennessee that includes a 24-11 mark in games played in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have not lost a weekend series to Tennessee in Fayetteville since 2001.