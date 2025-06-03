Diamond Hogs learn Super Regional opponent

The series will be the second time in less than a month the Volunteers have played in Fayetteville, as the Hogs and the Vols battled it out in the final weekend series of the regular season at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated Wake Forest 11-5 on Monday night in the Knoxville Regional Final and will make the trek to Fayetteville for the Super Regional round.

The Arkansas Razorbacks now know their opponent for the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

In that series, the Volunteers took game one before the Hogs unloaded offensively and took the series in convincing fashion.

Tennessee hosted Wake Forest, Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati in the Knoxville Regional last weekend. The Volunteers took the first two games 9-2 over Miami and 10-6 over Cincinnati, but lost their first game with the Demon Deacons 7-6 on a walk-off walk on Sunday night.

That loss set up another matchup on Monday night. Wake Forest struck first with two runs, but Tennessee scored eight unanswered after that to claim an 11-5 win.

Arkansas, on the other hand, had a little difficulty putting up runs on its first opponent, North Dakota State, but then scored 20 runs across two games against Creighton to advance to its first Super Regional since 2022.

It is worth noting that Tennessee catcher Cannon Peebles was ejected from Monday's game and is suspended for game one of the Super Regional. The last time he played in Fayetteville, he went 4-for-13 with five RBI across three games.

Dates for the series, which will take place either Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday, will be announced on Tuesday.