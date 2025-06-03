Arkansas football lands in Top 25 of ESPN FPI

The Football Power Index is a computer-based ranking system that, according to the ESPN website, is "meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season."

Arkansas is ranked No. 22 nationally with an FPI of 10.8. Despite the ranking, the Razorbacks are No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference in FPI. The top three spots are claimed by SEC teams with Texas at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3.

The ESPN Football Power Index rankings were released on Tuesday morning, and Arkansas found itself in the Top 25.

Along with the power index, ESPN has Arkansas at a 63.5% chance to win at least six games and get bowl-eligible. There's a 0.5% chance the Hogs win the SEC, an 8.2% chance they make the College Football Playoff and a 0.3% chance they win the National Championship.

Arkansas finished the season with an even 6-6 record before it beat Texas Tech 39-26 in the Liberty Bowl to finish with a 7-6 record.

The Hogs will return both defensive coordinator Travis Williams and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino next season. In Petrino's first season, he had the Razorbacks' offense at sixth in the SEC in scoring at 30.92 points per game. Williams had his hands full, however, as the Hogs finished second-to-last in the SEC in scoring defense, with teams scoring an average of 25 points per game.

Next year's schedule will prove to be much tougher than last, though. The Hogs will hit the road for matchups with Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss, and will also host the National Championship runner-up with Notre Dame coming to town.

Arkansas will begin fall camp around the beginning of August in preparation for the start of the season, which is against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. CT and the game will air on the SEC Network.