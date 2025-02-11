Scouting Report: Arkansas vs. LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) are looking to avenge their earlier-season loss to the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.

Led by third-year head coach Matt McMahon, the Tigers bested the Hogs in Baton Rouge on Jan. 14, 78-74, for their only conference win of the season. In non-conference play, LSU defeated Kansas State, UCF, Florida State and others.

"I think just playing (LSU) once, obviously, you're familiar with the personnel, but it feels like it was such a long time ago," assistant coach Chuck Martin said Tuesday. "We played them early in the year. Obviously, we're a different team, they’re a different team. I think the one thing that stands out from the first game is they made free throws.

"We fouled quite a bit. They made free throws, which helped them, I think, at the end. As of late, we've been defending without fouling, which is a really good thing for us."

Arkansas is coming off a home defeat to the then-No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, who narrowly escaped Fayetteville despite holding an 18-point lead at one time in the game. Maintaining momentum is crucial for the Razorbacks' postseason hopes, and a loss to LSU will crush any hope coach John Calipari's team has for the NCAA Tournament.

"We're just going into practice every single day trying to get better, trying to improve, prepare for the next opponent," Martin said. "We're steering clear of those conversations (about the NCAA Tournament), just doing the best that we can do day to day and get ready for LSU."

Martin also detailed what it'll take for the Razorbacks to secure their home court against the Tigers.

"We got to get back in transition like any other team in this league and force teams to play in the half court," Martin said. "We’ve got to defend without fouling. As I mentioned earlier, we fouled quite a bit in the first meeting in Baton Rouge and to their credit they made free throws.

"And like any other night, we can’t allow teams to get second and third opportunities. We’ve got to defend without fouling, rebound the ball and then get back in transition and force them to play in the half court."

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and LSU's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineup for the Tigers and more ahead of Saturday's game, which is set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2: