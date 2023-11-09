After a huge road win in Gainesville, the Razorbacks will return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday for a clash with the Auburn Tigers.

Arkansas is coming off by far its best offensive showing of the season, which featured 481 yards and 39 points against the Gators last week.

Auburn is coming off a fairly convincing win in Nashville against Vanderbilt, overcoming the Commodores 31-15.

The Razorbacks are favored by 2.5 points (BetSaracen), and they have to have a win to keep postseason hopes alive. Auburn will enter Fayetteville looking to become bowl eligible after missing out last year.

Here is what to expect from the Auburn Tigers this Saturday