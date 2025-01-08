Advertisement
Published Jan 8, 2025
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 73-66 loss to Ole Miss
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
Twitter

In front of an energetic crowd at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC) were defeated, 73-66, by the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) on Wednesday evening.

Arkansas got out to a 10-1 lead to start the game before Ole Miss — led by an all-around team effort — evaporated it to tie the game at 33 by halftime.

The Rebels' momentum continued into the second half where they led by as much as 10 points before the Razorbacks closed the gap. Poor shooting, 22 makes on 59 field goal attempts to be exact, spoiled any chance Arkansas had at a comeback.

Below are highlights from the game and reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' conference home opener:

HIGHLIGHTS

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS

