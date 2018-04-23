Carson Shaddy can’t seem to keep the baseball away from his hands as the redshirt senior announced Monday that his recent hand injury, the second in as many weeks, will likely keep him out of Tuesday’s game one with Texas Tech at the very least.

Shaddy was hit by a pitch in his right hand in the top of the ninth of the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with Mississippi State and subsequently sat out the finale. He was hit in his other hand as well during the South Carolina series the weekend before but played through that one.

"It’s a contusion. So it’s a bad bruise, yeah. It’s my right hand. So now I’ve got to two swelled up hands. It’s very painful," Shaddy said on Monday while wearing a brace on his right hand. "I think I showed from the first one that I could play through (it). But after I got hit, after the game I tried to hold the bat and I couldn’t even hold the bat. I couldn’t do it. Wish I could but I couldn’t."

The Hog second baseman hopes to be back for this weekend’s series with Alabama or even Wednesday’s finale with Texas Tech but the latter seems a bit presumptuous at this point.

"Probably would say I’m out tomorrow and don’t really know about Wednesday or the weekend after. I’m hoping I can get back by then but we’ll just have to see. The only timetable will be how I feel," Shaddy said.

Most would expect backup Hunter Wilson to take the vacant role with Shaddy out, but Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said he hasn’t completely decided what he’ll do just yet. Van Horn also mentioned that freshman Casey Martin will miss a short amount of time with a hip injury.

"Might go (Jack) Kenley. Might move (Jared) Gates to third because Martin might not play either…(for) just a day or two, a little bit of a hip flexor issue. He hurt it diving for a ball in game one Saturday. I didn’t really know about it until after the day was over. But he’s sore and he’s had a little treatment. I definitely won’t start him tomorrow," Van Horn said.

Recently moved from the nine-spot to batting fifth, Shaddy has been a positive on offense for Arkansas this season, He's hitting .356 with 29 RBIs and is also tied for the team-high in home runs at 9. So, despite the recent rotten luck with his hands and this past weekend’s less-than-stellar showing, Shaddy’s confidence in himself and his teammates hasn’t wavered one bit.

"It happens. No one’s perfect. That’s the way you’ve got to look at it. We were supposed to win that series and you know, we didn’t play good. And they played very well. You’ve got to give them credit. Everybody says Mississippi State is at the bottom of the league but they’ve still got numerous guys that are known around the SEC as very good ballplayers," Shaddy stated. "Just the talk of the team is to flush it and get back to normal and get back to being aggressive and get back to being a really good team and be proud of how we play."