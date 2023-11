Arkansas set a new attendance record for Bud Walton Arena against the Duke Blue Devils as the Razorbacks defeated Duke 80-75 Wednesday night. It was a back and forth affair in the first half, but ultimately the Razorbacks took the lead in the second half and never gave up the lead.

Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks with 21 points, closely followed by Trevon Brazile with 19 points. Arkansas finally fixed its assist problem, recording 17 assists on 26 made baskets.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recorded his 100th win as Head Hog against No. 7 Duke without his leading scorer Tramon Mark.

As always, social media had plenty to say: