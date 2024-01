FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) started conference play with the largest loss in Bud Walton Arena at the hands of the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

An early 11-5 advantage was the highlight of the afternoon for the Razorbacks, who were outscored 83-51 on the game as a whole. The Tigers brought down 14 more rebounds than the Hogs and they had 47 more bench points.

Arkansas shot 31.0% from the field, 29.2% from three and just 53.3% from the free throw line. The Razorbacks had 13 turnovers, compared to just seven by Auburn.

The fans who showed up to the game were leaving by the midway point in the second half, and the fans who watched from home gave plenty of thoughts online: