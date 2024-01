FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) got their first conference win in show-stopping fashion, as they beat the Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC) on Tuesday, 78-77.

Arkansas guard Tramon Mark was a key part of the Razorbacks’ game plan, as he scored 35 points — including the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left — and hauled in five rebounds.

The Hogs came out of the gates hot, as they jumped out to a 30-10 lead with seven minutes left in the first half, but the Aggies cut that lead to just 14 at halftime.

The second half saw the Hogs struggle offensively, and a three pointer by Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV cut the lead to just four points with 13:06 remaining. He finished the game with 41 points on the night.

Arkansas' defense would bow up, though, and win the game despite Texas A&M taking a 77-76 lead with 7.6 seconds left.

