The Hogs were without both Trevon Brazile and Devo Davis in Saturday's game. Brazile was dealing with knee soreness and a team release shortly before tipoff said Davis has stepped away from the team.

The festivities got started early in the day as College GameDay made its inaugural appearance in Fayetteville. All three ESPN personalities on the show — Andraya Carter, Jay Williams and Seth Greenburg — picked the Wildcats to win.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) continued to struggle in conference play, as they lost 63-57 to the Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Arkansas got the scoring started early, jumping out to a quick 12-4 lead. Kentucky started the game 1-13 from the field, the only shot to go down was a three-pointer by Tre Mitchell, but the Wildcats stayed in the game by forcing five turnovers on the Hogs.

The Razorback offense started to click a little better, but so did the Wildcats', mostly from Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves, who scored 10 points in the first half. By the time the two teams headed to the locker room at halftime, the 'Cats clawed their way back, only trailing 26-24.

Kentucky continued to chip away in the second half before a steal and fastbreak dunk by Reed Sheppard gave the Wildcats their first lead of the night.

From there, the two teams traded the lead back and forth. The Wildcats would extend their lead to as many as 10, and try as they may, the Hogs could not overcome.

Those on social media were sure to make their opinions known during the contest.