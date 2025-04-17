WATCH: Video from Arkansas' 14th spring practice

Watch 17 minutes of video from Arkansas football's 14th spring practice of 2025 on Thursday on the team's outdoor practice fields Fayetteville.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs' spring football practices.
Watch 17 minutes of video from Arkansas football's 14th spring practice of 2025 on Thursday on the team's outdoor practice fields Fayetteville.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs' spring football practices.
A veteran transfer linebacker is currently visiting Arkansas football.
Nick Pringle detailed his commitment to the Razorbacks to Paul Biancardi of ESPN.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the loss to Texas A&M on Thursday.
HawgBeat provides a recap from Arkansas baseball's loss to Texas A&M on Thursday in Fayetteville.
Three key pieces from last year's Arkansas roster will return to the program.
A veteran transfer linebacker is currently visiting Arkansas football.
Nick Pringle detailed his commitment to the Razorbacks to Paul Biancardi of ESPN.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the loss to Texas A&M on Thursday.