No. 20 Arkansas struggled again for most of the night and never really found its groove offensively, but still prevailed in an emotional 77-74 double-overtime win over Pac 12 foe Stanford to open play at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday evening in the Bahamas.

The Razorbacks did not shoot the ball well at all throughout the game, finishing just 30.3% from the field and 26.3% from three. Arkansas did manage to out-rebound the Cardinal 52-46, including 21 offensive rebounds and 21 second chance points, but the defense also allowed 30 points in the paint and gave Stanford 24 free throw attempts.

Guard Tramon Mark led the way with 25 points, while forward Trevon Brazile added 14 points and 17 rebounds in a double-double effort.

Arkansas will face Memphis on Thursday after the Tigers beat Michigan in their opening round matchup earlier Wednesday.

