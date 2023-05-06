With the 2023 NFL Draft having come and gone, experts have turned their attention to next spring, and some have their eyes on Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.

The NFL Mock Draft Database compiled 52 lists published by various outlets and crunched the numbers. Twenty-seven included the Razorback ball carrier in their projections, 24 of which had him as a first-round selection.

It is worth noting that most of the mock drafts in the database only project the first round, explaining the many omissions of Sanders.

That list does not include Yahoo Sports' mock draft, published Friday morning, in which Sanders goes No. 31 overall to the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The only running back off the board before him is TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State.

"Sanders is a more than capable back with excellent pass catching skills," Yahoo's Glynn Morgan wrote, noting that three Eagles running backs — D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny — will be unrestricted free agents after next season.

CBS Sports' mock draft projects Sanders to the first running back taken with the No. 22 pick, a first-round selection of the Chargers.

Writer Ryan Wilson mentioned that Los Angeles could have used former Texas running back Bijan Robinson had he fallen to No. 21 this year, but the Arkansas junior provides a solid alternative.

Of note: Austin Ekeler, whose 18 rushing and receiving touchdowns led the league last year, will be an unrestricted free agent this time next year and has requested a trade.

Sanders' highest projection is on Draftcountdown.com, which lists him as the No. 11 overall pick, which would belong to Chicago. After losing David Montgomery to free agency, the Bears do not roster an established starting running back, and journeyman backup D'Onta Foreman will be a free agent next year.

The two-year Arkansas veteran's draft buzz is the product of his consistent production as a Razorback, which spiked during his sophomore season.

Head coach Sam Pittman and former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles dialed up twice as many plays for Sanders in 2022, and the Rockledge, Florida, native produced nearly 2 1/2 times the yardage he did as a freshman.

Sanders racked up 1,714 yards from scrimmage, including 1,443 on the ground. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry, up from 5.1 in 2021, and was a bigger part of the passing game, hauling in 28 passes for 271 yards. He also doubled his touchdown total to 12.

Other Arkansas players in the NFL Mock Draft Database with projections include quarterback KJ Jefferson in the second round and cornerback Dwight McGlothern in the fourth.