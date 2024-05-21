The commitment comes after Taylor took an unofficial visit to Arkansas. He announced his decision on X.

Taylor is expected to play more than just quarterback at Arkansas, though, as he was recruited to Fayetteville by wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch.

The Arkansas Razorbacks deepened their roster on Monday with the addition of Zachary Taylor, a two-star quarterback out of Yoakum, Texas.

Taylor was initially signed to play at Army, and had been committed to the Black Knights since July 23, 2023.

The big-bodied athlete reports on his X account that he threw for 33 touchdowns on 64% completions, but that's not why he's coming to Arkansas. He's joining the Razorbacks because of his speed.

As a senior, Taylor broke the Yoakum 200-meter school record with a 21.3 200-meter dash. His 100-meter dash sits at 10.44 seconds. He also completed 90-of-160 passes for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns with 342 yards and six scores on the ground.

With Taylor's commitment being a scholarship addition, he'll be added to the class' ranking. Arkansas now holds the No. 34-ranked 2024 recruiting class with 18 total commitments.

Following Taylor's addition, Arkansas has two open scholarship spots before it fills up ahead of fall camp.