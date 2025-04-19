Stanford transfer defensive back commits to Arkansas

Be sure to follow along at HawgBeat.com for more updates as Arkansas closes out the spring.

Since entering the transfer portal, Neal had received interest from teams like Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Missouri, Mississippi State, USC and others. Neal is expected to have one year of eligibility with the Razorbacks.

In his four-year career, Neal has racked up 44 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and eight passes defended. He's not the only former Fresno State player on Arkansas' roster, as wide receiver Raylen Sharpe joined the Hogs from the Mountain West Conference this offseason.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of California, Neal played for Fresno State in 2024 before transferring to Stanford during the winter transfer portal window. He totaled 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions for the Bulldogs last season.

2024 (JUNIOR): Appeared in all 12 games, started in four … had 35 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, two interceptions and six pass breakups … had interceptions against New Mexico (Sept. 21) and San Jose State (Oct. 26) … had a career-high nine tackles at Air Force (Nov. 9) … had at least one tackle in each game this season … had two pass break ups twice, at Nevada (Oct. 18) and vs Hawai’i (Nov. 2) … also had a sack against Hawai’i … entered the transfer portal and was not with the team for the bowl game ... Academic All-MW.

2023 (SOPHOMORE): Appeared in 11 games … was a contributor on defense and on special teams … had nine tackles … had a then-career-high two tackles at San Diego State (Nov. 25) … followed up with a career-high six tackles against New Mexico State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 16), seeing significant action in place of an injured Carlton Johnson … added 1.5 TFL on the year and a pass breakup on the year … had a career-high 1.0 TFL against the Aztecs ... Academic All-MW.

2022 (R-FRESHMAN): Appeared in three games … had one broken up pass at New Mexico (Oct. 22).

2021 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in four games as a true freshman … saw action as a safety and as a member of the special teams unit … did not record a stat … utilized a redshirt season.

HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a three star recruit by 247Sports … ranked as 247Sports’ No. 126 overall recruit in California and No. 107 multi-position athlete in the nation … played as a wide receiver, defensive end and defensive back for Mission High School … was an All-City selection as a receiver … also played basketball … was an All-City selection in basketball … honor roll student … volunteered with youth camps ... received offers from Eastern Washington and San Jose State, as a receiver.

PERSONAL: From San Francisco, California … son of Emmett and Malka Neal … has two siblings - Emmett Jr. and Jonny … uncle Aaron Criswell played football as a wide receiver at UNLV from 2013-15 … chose to attend Fresno State because of the relationships he had with the coaching staff ... is a business administration major with an emphasis in accountancy.