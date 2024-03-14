The Arkansas football team held its fifth practice of the spring schedule Thursday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on a misty morning in Fayetteville.

Media members were let in to view about two hours of practice, and HawgBeat has plenty of notes for subscribers. Arkansas was in full pads for the first time this spring and Thursday marked the final practice before the team takes off for spring break.

"Overall, we didn’t run the ball offensively well, early," head coach Sam Pittman said. "I thought the defense did a really nice job there. Offense ran the ball well down in the red area, starting on the 19. Ran the ball well towards the end of practice.

"As a head coach I was pleased with both aspects as we were doing a really good job. We’ve got to stop the negative plays. We had a few negative plays running the football. You’re going to have that some with some of the pin-and-pull things we’re trying to do. But I thought our backs ran well, caught the ball pretty good, quarterbacks played pretty well."

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from 11-on-11 team drills, 7-on-7 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Thursday's practice.