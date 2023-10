FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas baseball team continued its 2023 fall season Monday afternoon with an intrasquad scrimmage that resulted in a 4-2 victory for the Red squad over the Gray squad.

The Diamond Hogs are a team with plenty of new faces via the transfer portal and incoming freshman class. Sacramento State transfer Wehiwa Aloy and Richmond transfer Jared Sprague-Lott both hit home runs in the contest.

Kansas transfer Stone Hewlett (Red) and freshman righty Jaewoo Cho (Gray) both threw well for their respective squads. Each threw two innings and struck out three batters.

Below are the results and stats from the Diamond Hogs' scrimmage on Monday.