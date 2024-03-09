Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall is set to make his return to the team Saturday for the Razorbacks' doubleheader against McNeese State.

The junior team captain suffered a broken right foot in early February during a preseason scrimmage and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks before making his return. His early recovery is a positive sign for the Hogs, and HawgBeat has confirmed that he is expected to start as designated hitter against the Cowboys.

It's not long ago that Stovall slashed a team-leading .429/.451/.571 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 11 postseason games in 2022. Van Horn told reporters Jan. 25 that Stovall is a solid choice to hit in the leadoff spot, and he could really be a weapon if he plays to his potential.

"If we started tomorrow, that's probably who I would hit leadoff," Van Horn said. "He can swing the bat extremely well, he's got a good eye, he's a lot stronger than he was last year at this time. Really seeing improvement of him driving the ball the other way."

No. 2 Arkansas (10-2) will host McNeese State for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium that begins with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+.