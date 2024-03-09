Stovall to make season debut for Arkansas on Saturday
Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall is set to make his return to the team Saturday for the Razorbacks' doubleheader against McNeese State.
The junior team captain suffered a broken right foot in early February during a preseason scrimmage and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks before making his return. His early recovery is a positive sign for the Hogs, and HawgBeat has confirmed that he is expected to start as designated hitter against the Cowboys.
It's not long ago that Stovall slashed a team-leading .429/.451/.571 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 11 postseason games in 2022. Van Horn told reporters Jan. 25 that Stovall is a solid choice to hit in the leadoff spot, and he could really be a weapon if he plays to his potential.
"If we started tomorrow, that's probably who I would hit leadoff," Van Horn said. "He can swing the bat extremely well, he's got a good eye, he's a lot stronger than he was last year at this time. Really seeing improvement of him driving the ball the other way."
No. 2 Arkansas (10-2) will host McNeese State for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium that begins with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+.