Published Feb 23, 2025
Takeaways from Arkansas' win over No. 15 Missouri
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-11, 5-9 SEC) erased a seven-point halftime deficit to take down the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (20-7, 9-5 SEC), 92-85, at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday night.

Arkansas lost the rebounding battle, 35-28, but it forced 16 turnovers and scored 30 points off those. Johnell Davis logged four steals while Adou Thiero, D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic had two a piece.

Ivisic bounced back from his scoreless game last Wednesday against No. 1 Auburn with a 20-point outing that interestingly only featured one three-point make. He went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line and added three blocks and four rebounds to his stat line as well.

It was a tale of two halves for the Razorbacks, who allowed the Tigers to hit eight threes, including one at the buzzer to push Missouri's lead to 48-41 at the break. The Hogs were losing the battle on the boards, 20-8, and the Tigers had seven second-chance points on nine offensive rebounds.

Coming out of the locker room, however, the script flipped. Arkansas out-rebounded Missouri in the final 20 minutes, 20-15, and the Tigers went just 4-for-17 from deep, which allowed the Hogs to claw back and take the win.

The victory certainly doesn't guarantee an NCAA Tournament spot for the Razorbacks, but it goes a long way in helping them get there.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday's win...

