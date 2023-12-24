With the Hoop Hogs nearing the start of SEC play and the Arkansas football team navigating the transfer portal, it could be easy to not think about the 2024 Razorback baseball team.

The Diamond Hogs' ended fall ball a while ago and their season doesn't begin until February, so the lack of attention is understandable. But head coach Dave Van Horn has reloaded his roster for his 22nd season in Fayetteville with big-time transfers joining an already very impressive core group of returners.

"We’re pretty excited," Van Horn said Nov. 30. "Fall went great. For the most part, stayed healthy, which is always a concern in the fall. The fall’s all about development. It still is. We’re still going through that. But got to see a lot of good things. Excited about where the program is and the potential of what could happen this spring."

Transfer additions such as left-handed pitcher Mason Molina (Texas Tech), shortstop Wehiva Aloy (Sacramento State), outfielder Jack Wagner (Tarleton State) and others have come to Fayetteville in hopes of finally delivering a College World Series title in 2024.

While the transfers are hungry for success, there is a group of returning players who made it to Omaha in 2022, won the SEC last season and now they are looking for it all.

"I think a lot of people forgot we won the SEC championship and it still bothers me a little bit, I’ll be honest with you," Van Horn said. "It was one of my favorite teams I’ve ever coached. We just kept getting hurt, guys kept stepping up and alls we did was find a way to win and I was so proud to hand out those rings."

Headlining that group is a trio of guys who were voted captains, and rightfully so: