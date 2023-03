During the 2023 recruiting cycle, Arkansas inked cornerback TJ Metcalf out of Pinson, Alabama. In this next cycle, the coaching staff will try to snag his brother, Tevis, who announced he will be taking a visit to Fayetteville this spring.

Metcalf, a 5.6 three-star recruit, will visit Arkansas for its spring game and “Woo Pig Weekend” on April 15. He most recently visited Arkansas on Jan. 14 during one of Arkansas’ Prospect Days.