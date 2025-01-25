How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC) finally broke into the win column Wednesday night against Georgia and will look to do so again against the Oklahoma Sooners (14-4, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Bulldogs, and did so by flexing its muscles on the boards. The Hogs out-rebounded Georgia, 40-30, with 18 offensive rebounds — a season-high — and they scored 33 second-chance points.

The Sooners did not have a midweek contest and most recently beat South Carolina, 82-62, last Saturday to earn their only conference win of the season.

"They want to push the ball and get up and down in transition," Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin said Friday. "Their guard play is really, really good. You know they’re going to come in here and be super, super physical, play really, really hard. So it’s an SEC game."

The Hogs and Sooners have played 31 times, and first met during the 1938-39 season. Arkansas has a 17-14 advantage in the series, but this is the first time the two have met as conference foes. The Sooners are in their first basketball season as members of the Southeastern Conference.

Saturday's game will also be the fourth season in a row the Razorbacks and Sooners have faced off, but it will be the first time since 2012 the two have met at Bud Walton Arena. They've played in Tulsa, Oklahoma, each year since the 2021-22 season, and Oklahoma holds a 2-1 advantage over the Hogs in that time.

Where the Razorbacks will need to be diligent is in how they guard Jeremiah Fears, a freshman guard who averages 16.8 points per game, good for ninth in the SEC.

"(Fears is an) aggressive driver trying to get downhill, does a great job of probing in the half court in pick-and-roll action, and for someone his size, does an unbelievable job of finishing at the rim," Martin said. "So, we’ve got to try and keep him outside the paint. Obviously, sprint back in transition. Form a wall, and you know, play really hard."

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...