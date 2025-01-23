Arkansas flips script in 2 key areas against Georgia

The effort and hustle displayed by the Hogs was prevalent in both the rebounding and free throw categories, two areas they have struggled in since SEC play started.

"Told them at halftime, ‘Guys, you missed every three, and we're still in the game," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said postgame. "We're down five baskets. Don't go nuts. We're fine. We'll make shots.’ Our 7-foot-2 guy (Zvonimir Ivisic) is the only guy to make a three, and it was right at the buzzer at the end of the half. Come on. We're fine."

The Razorbacks used an exceptional level of effort and hustle, especially in the second half, to claw back and leave the stadium as victors.

It wasn't easy, and it didn't always look pretty. Arkansas shot a dismal 31% from the field and 13% from deep. Georgia held a 15-point advantage in the second half and it appeared the Hogs were headed for their 6th-straight loss, but that didn't happen.

As the final seconds ticked away on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC) and fans alike were loud and excited to see a 5-game losing streak snapped with a 68-65 win over the Georgia Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4 SEC).

Thiero made the first, but the second hit the front of the rim and he instantly went into attack mode, grabbed the rebound and put the ball in the hoop to put the Razorbacks up three at the buzzer.

Forward Adou Thiero finished the game with a team-high five offensive boards (11 total), with the last being most critical. With 1.4 seconds left and the game tied at 65, he went to the line to shoot two free throws.

For the first time since league play started, Arkansas out-rebounded its opponent and finished +10 over the Bulldogs. The 18 offensive rebounds they hauled in were a season-high, and they capitalized on them with 33 second-chance points.

From an analytical perspective, it's possible intentionally missing the second free throw was the better option, because Georgia was out of timeouts and there would have only been a chance at a Hail Mary full-court shot, but Thiero said that wasn't the case.

"It just came off short," Thiero said of the final free throw of the game. "I knew it was short, but my mindset was just finish this game. Get us one (win) under our belt, and I was able to do that."

BOX SCORE: Arkansas 68, Georgia 65

The whole band of Razorbacks made rebounding the basketball an emphasis, and Thiero said it was an issue of pride that gave them that energy.

"Word around the SEC, you know, we’re soft," Thiero said. "They’re going to try to come here and punk us. Nah. We had to fix that and show we have fight in us. You’re not going to come in here and punk us around, no matter what."

Arkansas was a frequent visitor of the free throw line in Wednesday's game, as it attempted 34 shots from the charity stripe in what some might call a "ref show" that featured a total of 49 foul calls between both teams.

But the Hogs, who were a 70.8% free throw shooting team heading into the game, made the most of those opportunities and went 29-of-34 (85.3%). Georgia finished 20-of-29.

"We started driving the ball, being aggressive, attacking the glass," Arkansas forward Karter Knox said. "We were too strong, so they can’t handle us. We just went in, fought for the ball, drove, got fouled and capitalized on the free throws."

Speaking of Knox, he played a strong game that featured 13 points, 11 of which came from the free throw line. He finished with six rebounds, and even though it doesn't necessarily show in the box score, his effort and tenacity were on full display to those who were watching.

"Coaches told me at halftime to drive the ball and stop settling," Knox said. "I adapted to it really well, started driving it, got fouled. Started going for rebounds, got fouled. I’m too strong, they couldn’t hold me down there. Just going in, being aggressive."

There's still a lot of work to do if Arkansas wants to get back in the NCAA Tournament picture, but every marathon starts with the first step, and that's what the Hogs did on Wednesday.

"It feels good to finally get a win in SEC play," Thiero said. "We struggled the first couple weeks on the court and off the court. We’d get on the court and then we’d start feeling the pressure. Guys had to feel pressure off the court, too."

Arkansas' next game will come at home, where the Razorbacks will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN2.