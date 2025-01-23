Takeaways from Arkansas' 68-65 win over Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak with a gritty, come-from-behind 68-65 win over the Georgia Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4 SEC) on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

It wasn't all sunshine and roses for the Hogs, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half. Arkansas shot an abysmal 31% from the field and 13% from deep, but it used a strong effort at the free throw line to claw back into the game and secure the win. The Hogs shot 34 total free throws and made 29 of them.

Wednesday's game was also the first since conference play started that Arkansas won the rebounding battle. The Hogs out-rebounded Georgia, 40-30, and it was an offensive rebound by Adou Thiero off of his own missed free throw with 1.4 seconds left that solidified the win.

The Hogs were without their point guard, as freshman Boogie Fland had successful surgery on his thumb Wednesday and will be out for an indefinite amount of time, according to a release from the school. Thiero said Fland was still a part of the postgame celebration, though.

"As soon as we walked into the locker room, I was, ‘call Boogie!’" Thiero said. "Got him on FaceTime, you know, he was there for the celebration and coach’s speech after."

Thiero led the Hogs in scoring with 17 points and notched a double-double with 11 rebounds, five of which were offensive boards. Karter Knox added 13 of his own, 11 of which came at the free throw line, and had six rebounds in 34 minutes of play.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Wednesday's win...