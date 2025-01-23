How Arkansas basketball’s stats stack up to SEC peers

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-7, 1-5 SEC) have struggled since league play began, but they eased some of the pressure on Wednesday night with a win over Georgia. The SEC is a gauntlet this season, as five of the top 10 spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll are Arkansas' conference peers. There are nine total SEC teams in the Top 25, all of which the Razorbacks have either played or will play this season. Arkansas stumbled out the gate when SEC play started, with losses to Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, LSU and Missouri. The Hogs were largely uncompetitive in most of those games; the average margin of defeat was 12.2 points and the closest Arkansas came to a win was a 78-74 loss to LSU. While they're not the worst team in the SEC anymore record-wise, the Razorbacks still face an uphill battle if they want to re-enter the NCAA Tournament picture and play themselves back onto the bubble. That task gets even more difficult with the loss of freshman point guard Boogie Fland, who underwent successful surgery on his hand and there is "no timetable for his return," according to a release from the school. With that said, HawgBeat is taking a look at both team and individual stats that Arkansas has this season and how they stack up to the rest of the SEC...

Team Stats

Overall Stats and Conference Rank Stat Number/Percentage Conf. Rank Field Goal % 46.8% 8th 3-Point % 32.5% 14th Free Throw % 72.2% 9th Points 76.9 per game 13th Offensive Reb. 10.1 per game 13th Defensive Reb. 26.2 per game 6th (tied with Georgia) Total Reb. 36.3 per game 10th Assists 14.8 per game 8th Steals 7.6 per game 10th Blocks 5.8 per game 2nd Turnovers Margin 1.48 (11.6 committed, 13.1 forced) 11th

Most of Arkansas' stats have taken a dip since conference play started, most notably in the shooting percentages and points per game. In the last six games, the Hogs haven't shot higher than 45% and they're averaging 64.7 points per game, a steep dive from the 80.4 they were scoring in the non-conference slate. Where Arkansas improved in its win over Georgia was in the free throw department. The 34 attempts from the charity stripe were the second-most this season only to the Florida game when Arkansas shot 35, but the main difference was in how many it converted. The Hogs converted 29 of their opportunities against Georgia compared to 24 against Florida. "Coaches told me at halftime to drive the ball and stop settling," Arkansas forward Karter Knox, who attempted 13 free throws Wednesday, said. "I adapted to it really well, started driving it, got fouled. Started going for rebounds, got fouled. I’m too strong, they couldn’t hold me down there. Just going in, being aggressive." ALSO READ: Arkansas flips script in 2 key areas against Georgia Rebounding was also much improved on Wednesday, and that's a trend the Hogs will need to continue if they hope to make noise in the SEC. Arkansas was +10 in rebounds against Georgia, and it was the first time the Razorbacks won the rebounding battle since league play began. "We had to take pride," Arkansas forward Adou Thiero said after the win over Georgia. "Word around the SEC, you know, we’re soft. They’re going to try to come here and punk us. Nah. We had to fix that and show we have fight in us. You’re not going to come in here and punk us around, no matter what." Winning the rebound battle against Georgia is more significant than it looks, because the Bulldogs are one of the best on the glass in the SEC and rank eighth in total rebounds, sixth in offensive and defensive boards, and are second in opponent rebounds. They only allow their opponents to grab 31.3 boards per game and Arkansas had 40.

SEC-only stats

SEC-Only Stats and Rank Stat Number/Percentage Conf. Rank Field Goal % 36.7% 14th 3-Point % 23.1% 14th Free Throw % 71.7% 10th Points 64.7 14th Offensive Reb. 12.8 6th Defensive Reb. 23.5 8th Total Reb. 36.3 6th Assists 10.3 14th Steals 5.83 16th Blocks 6.2 2nd (tied with Alabama) Turnover Margin 0.16 (10.67 committed, 10.83 forced) 10th

Arkansas' stats get worse when it comes to conference-only competition, which is not unusual given the level of competition the Hogs (and most other teams in the SEC) played in the non-conference slate compared to the conference. Still, Arkansas is one of the best in the SEC in blocked shots, tied with Alabama for second at 6.2 per game. Only Auburn ranks higher with 8.4 blocks per game. Arkansas' rebounding numbers rank in the top half of the conference as well, though that might be attributed to the 40 (18 offensive and 22 defensive) rebounds they gathered against Georgia. The assist numbers are bad, and they're likely going to get worse with the loss of Fland. The Hogs are 14th in the conference in assists at just 10.3 per game since league play began.

Individual Stats