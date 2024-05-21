Three-star wide receiver Kamare Williams commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks dipped into the Sunshine State on Tuesday and gained the commitment of 2025 three-star wide receiver Kamare Williams.
Williams chose Arkansas from a top seven that consisted of Louisville, Ole Miss, Indiana, Florida, Florida State and Pitt in addition to the Razorbacks. Auburn also made a strong push for his services, but was not included in his latest cut.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver made the announcement on his Instagram account.
As a junior for Palm Beach Central High School, Williams played on both sides of the ball but primarily at wide receiver and sparingly at cornerback.
Offensively, Williams caught 49 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns last season. He intercepted one pass and made two tackles on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Williams is the first Arkansas commit to come out of the state of Florida since running back Isaiah Augustave in the class of 2023, who transferred following spring practice.
A native of Wellington, Florida, Williams is the first wide receiver to jump on board for the Razorbacks in the 2025 cycle and is the sixth commitment added to Arkansas’ class.