The Arkansas Razorbacks dipped into the Sunshine State on Tuesday and gained the commitment of 2025 three-star wide receiver Kamare Williams.

Williams chose Arkansas from a top seven that consisted of Louisville, Ole Miss, Indiana, Florida, Florida State and Pitt in addition to the Razorbacks. Auburn also made a strong push for his services, but was not included in his latest cut.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver made the announcement on his Instagram account.