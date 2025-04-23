Arkansas to host former Texas transfer wide receiver

SOPHOMORE (2024)

Played in season opener vs. Colorado State ... recorded three receptions for 56 yards against the Rams ... appeared in the road win at No. 10/9 Michigan ... notched three receptions for 35 yards and two scores in the victory against UTSA, including a 19-yard touchdown reception from Quinn Ewers in the first Quarter and a 12-yard touchdown reception from Arch Manning in the fourth Quarter ... clinched his first career multi-touchdown effort in the win vs. UTSA ... had one reception for 15 yards in the win vs. ULM ... collected one catch for 31 yards in the 35-13 win to open SEC play vs. Mississippi State on Sept. 28.

FRESHMAN (2023)

Played in all 14 games … caught eight passes for 136 yards … made his Longhorn debut in the season-opening win over Rice, catching two passes for 26 yards … had a season-long 51-yard reception in the win at Baylor … caught a 26-yard pass against Kansas … had receptions against Kansas State and at TCU … hauled in a 17-yard reception against Texas Tech … caught a 12-yard pass in the Big 12 Championship Game victory over Oklahoma State.

HIGH SCHOOL

An All-America and all-state honoree and member of a state championship team … selected to participate in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game … ranked No. 30 nationally, No. 5 among wide receivers and No. 8 overall in the state of Texas by Rivals … rated No. 39 nationally, No. 6 among wide receivers and No. 5 overall in the state of Texas by ESPN … ranked No. 46 nationally, No. 8 among wide receivers and No. 5 overall in the state of Texas by 247Sports … rated No. 71 nationally, No. 11 among wide receivers and No. 14 overall in the state of Texas by On3 … named the No. 42 recruit nationally and to the Top 150 Dream Team by Prepstar … tabbed the No. 4 player on The Dallas Morning News' top 100 recruits list … chosen to the 2022 Super Team First Team, the Texas Hot 100 and as a Top 10 wide receiver by Dave Campbell's Texas Football … compiled 2,965 receiving yards and 50 receiving touchdowns on 165 receptions (18.0 ypr) over his final three seasons at DeSoto … named honorable mention 6A Academic All-State in 2022 … caught 84 passes for 1,469 yards (17.5 ypc) and 22 touchdowns as a senior … posted at least four receptions in 10 games … notched eight catches for 179 yards (22.4 ypc) and two touchdowns against Skyline … collected eight receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown against Mansfield Legacy … pulled in a career-high 230 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 10 receptions (23.0 ypc) in helping the offense score 86 points against Lake Ridge … compiled a career-high 13 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns against Mansfield … registered 197 receiving yards on just five catches (39.4 ypc), including an 80-yarder, with two touchdowns against Weiss … tallied 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three catches (42.7 ypc), including a 91-yards, against Tomball … opened DeSoto's stat title game with a 42-yard touchdown reception and finished with three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against Vandegrift … helped DeSoto to a 14-2 overall record, including a 6-1 district mark, and the 6A Division 2 state championship in 2022 … named honorable mention 6A All-State by the Texas Sports Writers Association in 2021 … selected first-team All-District 11-6A … hauled in 38 receptions for 806 yards (21.2 ypr) and 18 touchdowns as a junior … made a 99-yard touchdown catch against Duncanville … notched four touchdown receptions on five catches against Mansfield … caught two touchdown passes of 52 and 48 yards against Waco … registered 103 receiving yards in each of the last two games against Westfield and Duncanville … helped DeSoto to an 11-3 overall record, including a 6-1 district mark, and an appearance in the 6A Division 1 quarterfinals in 2021 … chosen District 11-6A Offensive Sophomore of the Year in 2020 … gathered 43 receptions for 690 yards (16.0 ypr) and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore … notched at least four receptions in six games … posted a season-high six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns against Trinity Leadership … recorded a season-high 137 receiving yards with two touchdowns on five receptions against Lake Ridge … helped DeSoto to a 10-2 overall record, including a 5-1 district mark, and an appearance in the 6A Division 1 quarterfinals in 2020 … also participated in track and field in the long jump, triple jump and 4x200m relay.