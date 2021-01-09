HawgBeat - Top 10 redshirt freshmen of 2020

Only one game remains of the 2020 college football season and we have been rolling out our postseason awards the past couple of weeks. Up next are the top redshirt freshmen. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

1. Spencer Rattler – Oklahoma

The skinny: Rattler avoided any recruiting drama by committing to Oklahoma during the summer leading up to his junior season. He never wavered from the Sooners. Working with an extremely talented group of offensive weapons, Rattler excelled this season with 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 160 yards and six touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Rattler was a five-star for good reason and this success doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s going to only get better next season and should be a Heisman candidate. All the smooth accuracy and downfield vision we saw is there even more than ever.

2. Kyren Williams – Notre Dame

The skinny: Williams trimmed his list of top schools to Notre Dame, Michigan and Missouri before committing to the Irish soon after an official visit to South Bend. He had an official visit planned to Ann Arbor but made his decision before that happened. After splitting carries at the beginning of the season, Williams became the main rushing threat in South Bend. Going into the College Football Playoffs, he totaled 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, plus 27 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown through the air. Farrell’s take: Williams was a three-star athlete who could play many positions coming out of high school who waited his turn to become the lead back at Notre Dame and one of the best in the country.

3. Jalen Catalon – Arkansas

The skinny: Catalon took official visits to Arkansas, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas prior to committing to the Razorbacks a couple of weeks before National Signing Day. Part of a young secondary, Catalon excelled throughout with 99 tackles, two tackles for a loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups. Farrell’s take: Catalon was an undersized safety out of high school but so good in coverage and such a physical kid we had him as a four-star and Rivals250 prospect. He does it all and is a future leader of the Arkansas defense.

4. Warren McClendon – Georgia

The skinny: McClendon trimmed his list of top schools down to Georgia and South Carolina before committing to the Bulldogs. He had previously called Georgia his “dream school” and two of his uncles and a cousin had played in Athens. After beginning the season as a reserve, he became the starter at right tackle after the first game. Farrell’s take: McClendon was a Rivals250 offensive tackle with good feet and excellent size. it was good that he took a year to get more physical as it’s clearly shown. He’s becoming an important legacy.

5. Calijah Kancey – Pittsburgh

The skinny: Kancey took an official visit to Pittsburgh during the spring and committed to the Panthers soon after. Louisville, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and South Carolina were some of his other offers at the time of his decision. While the Panthers had an impressive and experienced defensive line, Kancey still stood out with 27 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Farrell’s take: An undersized defensive tackle and a mid-range three-star, Kancey has been a bit of a surprise so far although the redshirt helped him add size and improve his power. He’s the next in line at Pitt when it comes to great defensive linemen.

6. Chase Lane – Texas A&M

The skinny: Lane committed to Texas A&M during the spring after his sophomore season. The Aggies were his first and only offer at the time of his decision. Lane became a reliable weapon for the Texas A&M offense and quarterback Kellen Mond this fall. Finishing with 28 receptions for 382 yards and two touchdowns, he will be a key piece of the Aggies offense next fall. Farrell’s take: Lane was a mid-level three-star who has emerged as a key component to the Aggies' offense and stepped up when needed. We liked his ability as a slot receiver and he’s starting to show off those hands we liked.

7. Brandon Joseph – Northwestern

The skinny: Joseph took official visits to Northwestern, Texas Tech, Arizona and Texas State during the spring before initially committing to the Red Raiders. However, he took a return visit to Evanston in December which resulted in a flip to the Wildcats. Part of a dominant Northwestern defensive unit, Joseph became one of the top playmakers this fall with 43 tackles, two pass breakups and an NCAA-leading six interceptions. Farrell’s take: Joseph was a low three-star from Texas and a really good find for Northwestern. After a redshirt year he’s emerged as one of the leaders of a great defense and he’s going to be special.

8. Isheem Young – Iowa State

The skinny: Young initially signed and even played with Penn State, but after an arrest he was dismissed from the program. Back on the market, he trimmed his list to Iowa State and West Virginia before committing to the Cyclones. Young quickly established himself as an important part of the Iowa State defense. Finishing with 46 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups, he far exceeded expectations this fall. Farrell’s take: Young was a huge get for Iowa State after Penn State dropped him and he’s become a key component for the defense. Young was always a ballhawk but also an aggressive tackler and he’s been one of the surprises of the Big 12 this season.

9. Hudson Clark – Arkansas

The skinny: Clark walked on at Arkansas, following the footsteps of his parents, who both attended the university. He is expected to receive a scholarship later this month. With the Razorbacks he quickly earned his way into becoming a starter. He finished with 47 tackles, three interceptions, all against Ole Miss, and three pass breakups. Farrell’s take: Clark was a legacy but had to walk on and wasn’t rated out of high school as his interest was at the Division II level. It shows that sometimes genes are more important than anything.

10. Ulysses Bentley – SMU

