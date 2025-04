The Arkansas football team held its eighth practice of the 2025 spring schedule on Thursday afternoon inside the Walker Pavilion on a rainy day in Fayetteville.

Media members were let in to view about two hours of practice inside Razorback Stadium, and as always, HawgBeat has plenty of notes for subscribers.

Provided below are key takeaways, overall themes from practice, a three-deep depth chart, results from live team periods and situational drives, kickers and more.