The NFL season is just 11 days away, and teams are trimming their teams down to the 53-man limit before the regular season kicks off.

All told, 12 different NFL teams have former Arkansas players on their roster after the cuts. Some names will be fairly recent, and others have been in the league for quite a while.

Here are all the Arkansas players who made the cut, listed by team.

Atlanta Falcons: TE - Feleipe Franks

Franks signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent quarterback following the 2020 season. He transitioned to tight end after Atlanta drafted Desmond Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals: QB - Brandon Allen

After a standout 2015 season, Allen found his way into the league by way of a sixth-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was cut in Sept. 2017, and bounced between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos.

While with the Broncos, Allen made three starts in place of the injured Joe Flacco. He then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, where he remains this season.

Dallas Cowboys: DL John Ridgeway III

Ridgeway was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft after spending one season with the Razorbacks. While at Arkansas in 2021, Ridgeway racked up 39 total tackles, including two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Cleveland Browns: OL Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt came to Arkansas from Svendborg, Denmark, by way of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He played under Bret Bielema from 2015 to 2018 before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and was waived in 2020.

He was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans in 2020 and was signed to the practice squad in 2021. The Browns signed Froholdt to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 2022.

Detroit Lions: OL Frank Ragnow, DB Jerry Jacobs (PUP List)

Ragnow was at Arkansas from 2014 to 2017 and was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Ragnow became the highest drafted center from Arkansas since Steve Korte in 1983.

Jerry Jacobs spent part of the 2020 season with Arkansas after transferring from Arkansas State. He opted out of the season after four games, and went undrafted. He signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Lions and made the roster cut in 2021 before tearing his ACL. He is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Jacksonville Jaguars: DB Montaric Brown

Brown came to Arkansas as an in-state prospect from Ashdown. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. While at Arkansas, Brown was named First-Team All-SEC with five interceptions in 2021.

Fellow former Arkansas players Grant Morgan and Jeremiah Ledbetter were cut from the Jaguars squad.

San Francisco 49ers: LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw was selected with the 148th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the 49ers. A team captain in 2018 at Arkansas, Greenlaw was with the Razorbacks from 2015 to 2018.

For his career with the 49ers, Greenlaw has amassed 199 tackles, including two sacks, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

New England Patriots: TE Hunter Henry, DL Deatrich Wise, Jr.

Henry and Wise were both at Arkansas primarily during the Bielema years, with Wise coming to Arkansas in 2012 and Henry coming in 2013. Henry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers, and battled injuries before he joined the Patriots in 2021.

The Patriots drafted Wise in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Going into his fifth season with the team, he has recorded 172 tackles, 17 sacks, deflected five passes, forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Washington Commanders: S Kamren Curl, RB Jonathan Williams, LB De'Jon Harris

Curl played at Arkansas from 2017 to 2019. He was selected by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in the seventh round of the draft. His final season at Arkansas, he had 76 tackles, two interceptions, and two sacks.

Williams was a Razorback from 2012 to 2015, but a foot injury over the summer sidelined him for his senior season. He was a part of a two-headed rushing attack with teammate Alex Collins. The two became Arkansas’ second pair of teammates to each rush for at least 900 yards in the same season, joining Darren McFadden and Felix Jones in 2006 and 2007.

Harris was a Razorback from 2016 to 2019. He appeared in 47 games for the Hogs, amassing 371 tackles with 26 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was signed by the New England Patriots in April 2020 and released in Sept. 2020. He then joined the Green Bay Packers, and was cut prior to the 2021 season. Harris then joined the Commanders practice squad, and was signed to the active roster in Jan. 2022.

Tennessee Titans: WR Treylon Burks

Burks was selected 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He came to Arkansas in the 2019 class, and over the three seasons he spent with the team had arguably the best career by an Arkansas wide receiver. His final year with the Hogs, he hauled in 66 receptions for 1104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins: DL Trey Flowers

Flowers is a two-time Super Bowl Champion, winning two with the New England Patriots. He played at Arkansas from 2011 to 2014. In total for his career at Arkansas, Flowers compiled 190 tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one interception, 13 passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

He was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and spent three seasons there before signing a deal with the Detroit Lions. He suffered an injury in 2020 and was placed on Injured Reserve. He later signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins, ahead of the 2022 season.

Cut players:

Other Arkansas player who were on rosters during the preseason but were cut later are Grant Morgan (Jacksonville), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Jacksonville), Jeremy Sprinkle (Dallas), McTelvin Agim (Denver), Dan Skipper (Detroit), Randy Ramsey (Green Bay), Myron Cunningham (Houston), Armon Watts (Minnesota), TJ Smith (Minnesota), Jonathan Marshall (New York Jets), and Cody Hollister (Tennessee).