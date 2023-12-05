Advertisement
Trio of Razorbacks named All-SEC by coaches

Arkansas kicker Cam Little was named first team All-SEC as a kickoff specialists on Tuesday.
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

Arkansas football had three players given All-SEC honors by the league's coaches on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior defensive end Landon Jackson and junior kickoff specialist Cam Little were named to the first team, while sophomore punter Max Fletcher earned second team honors.

Jackson recorded 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one pass breakup in his second season at Arkansas. The former LSU Tiger, set career-highs in tackles (11), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (3.5) at Alabama (Oct. 14), recording his first career double-digit tackling performance in the breakout performance and claiming SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Jackson is the first Razorback defensive lineman since Jake Bequette (2011) to earn a first team selection.

Little kicked off 62 times for 3,981 total yards with a kickoff average of 64.2 yards per kick. The Moore, Oklahoma, native also had 53 touchbacks during the 2023 campaign. Little leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally in touchback percentage (85.5).

Also serving as Arkansas’ primary place-kicker, Little connected on 20-of-24 (83.3%) field goal attempts and all 33 of his point after attempts during the 2023 season. Little's efforts mark the second consecutive year an Arkansas kickoff specialist has claimed first-team honors after Jake Bates collected the accolade in 2022.

Fletcher recorded 59 punts for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards during his second season on campus. He is the first Razorback punter since Dylan Breeding (2012) to receive All-SEC recognition. The Australian ranks fourth in the league in yards per punt (47) and he had 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line rank. Fletcher had 23 punts for 50+ yards in 2023, including four punts for 60+ yards.

The SEC postseason individual awards will be announced on Wednesday while the SEC All-Freshman Team is slated to be released on Thursday.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

WR

Malik Nabers, LSU

Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

JC Latham, Alabama

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Javon Foster, Missouri

Will Campbell, LSU

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL

Darius Robinson, Missouri

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

LB

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Caleb Downs, Alabama*

Terrion Arnold, Alabama*

Special Teams

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS

Cam Little, Arkansas

LS

Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Carson Beck, Georgia

RB

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR

Brian Thomas, LSU

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

TE

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

Trey Knox, South Carolina*

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*

OL

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Xavier Truss, Georgia

Emery Jones, LSU

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C

Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Princely Umanmielen, Florida

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Smael Mondon, Georgia

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

James Burnip, Alabama*

Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Will Reichard, Alabama

LS

Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

*Ties (ties are not broken)

