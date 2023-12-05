Trio of Razorbacks named All-SEC by coaches
Arkansas football had three players given All-SEC honors by the league's coaches on Tuesday afternoon.
Junior defensive end Landon Jackson and junior kickoff specialist Cam Little were named to the first team, while sophomore punter Max Fletcher earned second team honors.
Jackson recorded 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one pass breakup in his second season at Arkansas. The former LSU Tiger, set career-highs in tackles (11), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (3.5) at Alabama (Oct. 14), recording his first career double-digit tackling performance in the breakout performance and claiming SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Jackson is the first Razorback defensive lineman since Jake Bequette (2011) to earn a first team selection.
Little kicked off 62 times for 3,981 total yards with a kickoff average of 64.2 yards per kick. The Moore, Oklahoma, native also had 53 touchbacks during the 2023 campaign. Little leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally in touchback percentage (85.5).
Also serving as Arkansas’ primary place-kicker, Little connected on 20-of-24 (83.3%) field goal attempts and all 33 of his point after attempts during the 2023 season. Little's efforts mark the second consecutive year an Arkansas kickoff specialist has claimed first-team honors after Jake Bates collected the accolade in 2022.
Fletcher recorded 59 punts for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards during his second season on campus. He is the first Razorback punter since Dylan Breeding (2012) to receive All-SEC recognition. The Australian ranks fourth in the league in yards per punt (47) and he had 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line rank. Fletcher had 23 punts for 50+ yards in 2023, including four punts for 60+ yards.
The SEC postseason individual awards will be announced on Wednesday while the SEC All-Freshman Team is slated to be released on Thursday.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB
Cody Schrader, Missouri
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR
Malik Nabers, LSU
Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
JC Latham, Alabama
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Javon Foster, Missouri
Will Campbell, LSU
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL
Darius Robinson, Missouri
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Caleb Downs, Alabama*
Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS
Cam Little, Arkansas
LS
Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Carson Beck, Georgia
RB
Ray Davis, Kentucky
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR
Brian Thomas, LSU
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE
Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
Trey Knox, South Carolina*
Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Xavier Truss, Georgia
Emery Jones, LSU
Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C
Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Smael Mondon, Georgia
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
Tykee Smith, Georgia
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Special Teams
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
James Burnip, Alabama*
Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Will Reichard, Alabama
LS
Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
*Ties (ties are not broken)