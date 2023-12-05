Arkansas football had three players given All-SEC honors by the league's coaches on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior defensive end Landon Jackson and junior kickoff specialist Cam Little were named to the first team, while sophomore punter Max Fletcher earned second team honors.

Jackson recorded 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one pass breakup in his second season at Arkansas. The former LSU Tiger, set career-highs in tackles (11), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (3.5) at Alabama (Oct. 14), recording his first career double-digit tackling performance in the breakout performance and claiming SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Jackson is the first Razorback defensive lineman since Jake Bequette (2011) to earn a first team selection.

Little kicked off 62 times for 3,981 total yards with a kickoff average of 64.2 yards per kick. The Moore, Oklahoma, native also had 53 touchbacks during the 2023 campaign. Little leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally in touchback percentage (85.5).

Also serving as Arkansas’ primary place-kicker, Little connected on 20-of-24 (83.3%) field goal attempts and all 33 of his point after attempts during the 2023 season. Little's efforts mark the second consecutive year an Arkansas kickoff specialist has claimed first-team honors after Jake Bates collected the accolade in 2022.

Fletcher recorded 59 punts for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards during his second season on campus. He is the first Razorback punter since Dylan Breeding (2012) to receive All-SEC recognition. The Australian ranks fourth in the league in yards per punt (47) and he had 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line rank. Fletcher had 23 punts for 50+ yards in 2023, including four punts for 60+ yards.

The SEC postseason individual awards will be announced on Wednesday while the SEC All-Freshman Team is slated to be released on Thursday.