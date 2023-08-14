After playing on special teams as a true freshman in the first four games of Arkansas' 2022 season, tight end Ty Washington decided to preserve his redshirt and not play the rest of the year.

The decision made sense for the native of Leesburg, Georgia, but he found out later that he would have the chance to keep his redshirt and play in one more game. A new NCAA rule allowing bowl games to not count towards redshirt rules made it possible for Washington to suit up and play in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas.

"I actually called my mom and told her that I was going to play in the game," Washington said. "(Sam) Pittman was hyping me up in the weight room and stuff about it. Then he told Morgan (Turner) I could play, and Morgan’s eyes lit up. It was just a great moment knowing I could showcase what I could do."

Washington had the chance to showcase his talents when he caught a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter. While that was his only reception all year long, it was a big enough play to give him something to build on.

"It gives you some confidence, excitement," tight ends coach Morgan Turner said Monday. "Embracing like ‘Alright. I played a big part in this team right here.’ Even though he did it the whole season, it’s another thing when you score that touchdown and I’m sure it gave him a bunch of confidence."

That confidence resulted in a strong spring and an even better fall camp so far for Washington.

"I think he's taken a big jump since spring," Turner said. "He's come every day focused, locked in and not worried about anything else."

At 6-foot-4, 247 pounds, Washington can do it all at the tight end position. He's a willing blocker and he's also received plenty of praise for being a playmaker in the pass game.

"When the ball comes his way, he's making plays," Turner said. "That's all we need to do is take advantage of the opportunities we have. He's done a nice job."

Washington said he's put that touchdown catch against Kansas in the past. Right now is all about focusing on the details to earn more playing time ahead of this season.

"Right now I’ve just been focusing on finishing catches, finishing blocks, putting people in the ground and just being more physical and leading the way for other guys and just being a better leader all around, for transfers, freshmen, whoever’s here," Washington said.

Head coach Sam Pittman said Washington made several catches during Saturday's scrimmage. The former three-star prospect has been lining up with the second team offense during 11-on-11 fastball periods and that's probably a product of him making plays.

While the Razorbacks added two four-star freshmen and two transfers at tight end, Washington has remained focused on himself.

"Don’t get caught up with who all is coming in, just focus on yourself and most likely help the team get better, to be honest," Washington said. "They’re coming in, you’ve got to help them. It can’t just be two tight ends on the field. We run a lot of 12 personnel, so we’re going to rotate either way.

"So how I feel about it, they’re focused on themselves, and if they need help, I’ve got them. I’ll help them any way I can. It’s a brotherhood."

With nine fall camp practices in the books, Washington and the rest of the tight ends have 16 practices remaining to separate themselves from the rest. Arkansas will return to the practice field on Tuesday morning for fall camp practice No. 10.